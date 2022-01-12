Parker: newcomers will play 'huge role' on pitching staff in 2022

That is on both sides of things—pitchers and hitters—but on the mound more so at the back end of the rotation and in the bullpen, something new pitching coach Justin Parker is preparing for already.

There are plenty of new faces around the Gamecock baseball program entering the 2022 season, and plenty of new faces are going to be making an impact sooner rather than later.

“They’re going to play a huge role,” Parker told GamecockCentral. “The sooner we can get that group of guys comfortable in whatever role it’s going to be, the sooner we get those guys comfortable and performing at a high level the better off we’re going to be. I thought we did that this fall.”

The Gamecocks are losing three starters from last year’s squad—Thomas Farr, Brannon Jordan and Brett Kerry—along with key bullpen pieces like Andrew Peters and Daniel Lloyd.

It combat that South Carolina brought in a trio of transfer arms in James Hicks and Michael Esposito out of junior college and portal addition Noah Hall.

Hicks and Hall profile more as starters and have chances to slide into the third slot of the rotation with the other a likely bullpen arm while Esposito is one of the favorites to close this season.

Last season at Crowder Hicks had a 4.28 ERA in just over 90.1 innings with 89 strikeouts to 10 walks. Hall was a freshman All-American in 2020 and followed it up in 2021 with a 3.99 ERA in 49.2 innings with 52 strikeouts and 23 walks as a do-it-all pitcher for the Mountaineers.

Esposito, a lefty coming off Tommy John surgery, threw 14.1 innings last year at Chipola with two saves, a 1.26 ERA and 30 strikeouts.

“The culture on both sides of the ball is going to be a strength of our club,” Parker said. “I think we’re going to continue to grow tighter and we’re going to need all of those guys. It seems like a family already, and I’m really excited about that piece of it.”

They’ll have to mesh with a group of returners led by Will Sanders and Julian Bosnic along with a few other pieces coming back in the bullpen.

The process, in the fall especially, has been good and Parker likes the vibe around the staff so far.

“The upperclassmen leadership and returners were very welcoming and helpful. There was very, very little—if any—resentment,” he said. “Sometimes you get transfers in and it’s like, ‘Coach, you don’t trust me to do it?’ There was none of that, man.”

Taking out the three players who will miss most, if not all, of the season due to injury—Jack Mahoney, Jackson Phipps and Eli Jones—the Gamecocks are fairly balanced with 10 returning arms and seven newcomers who can pitch (four freshmen and three transfers).

“When you look at our roster and look at returners versus newcomers, it’s fairly split,” Parker said. “One of the things I was impressed by and appreciative of from a player standpoint and coach standpoint is how welcoming everyone’s been and how welcoming this place has been.”