Who: #18 South Carolina (19-5) vs Presbyterian (11-13). at Founders Park in Columbia Time/TV: 6:30 pm, Tuesday. Streaming on SEC Network+. Line: Oddly don't see one. Probable Starting Pitchers: Eddie Copper (Fr. RHP) 1-0, 2.70 ERA, 20.0 IP, 6 BB, 21Ks, .218 OBA v. Tristan McGregor (Fr. RHP) 3-1, 2.08 ERA, 13.0 IP, 8 BB, 16Ks, .196 OBA. Tristan McGregor is having a nice freshman campaign. He's made three prior starts and has pitched well in each outing. He'a 6'3 righty out of Florida with good strikeout stuff that will pitch on the inner portion of the plate, especially to righties. He has hit five batters in just 13 innings. History: The Gamecocks lead the series 49-21. Carolina is 41-7 all-time in Columbia against the Blue Hose. Despite the one-sidedness of this rivalry, the two schools have split the last four meetings, all in Columbia. Last Game: Last the season the Gamecocks jumped on PC early scoring five runs after three innings. The remainder of the game was a stalemate. The Gamecocks got solo home runs from Cole Messina and Gavin Casas, and a two-run blast from Talmadge LeCroy. Eli Jones was the winning pitcher throwing four perfect innings and striking out six. Gamecock pitchers held the Hose to only three hits. Weather: There is rain in the forecast but it is expected to arrive overnight. An overcast day with temperatures in the mid-to-high 60s should make for nice baseball weather.

Scouting the Blue Hose

There are two PC players that needed to be highlighted. Shortstop Joel Dragoo and INF Brody Fahr. Let's start with the former Riverside High standout Fahr. A native of Greer, Fahr was named All Second Team Big South last season. He began this season as a First Team All-Big South selection. He's lived up to the billing. Fahr is batting .395 with 18 RBIs and a home run. He leads the Blue Hose in runs scored, triples, and fewest strikeouts amongst starters. Fahr has fanned only eight times in 81 at bats. Dragoo is a junior out of Texas. He leads PC in almost every offensive category including home runs (7 on a team that only has 17 total), hits (33), RBIs (34), total bases (64), OPS (1.367), walks (22), slugging (.821), and average (.423). Droggo homered in PC's 4-3 loss to Georgia early this season. Fahr also hit his only home run of the season of off Georgia. Outside of these two, PC struggles offensively with a .244 team average. The Blue Hose have a few quality arms in their bullpen in Robbie Boykin, Tanner Smith, and Sean Hollister. Smith has pitched two innings against Clemson this season and did not give up a run. The fifth-year senior from Laurens has also had two appearance where he has walked three batters in a single inning. Boykin has allowed only a solo home run in an appearance against the Tigers, otherwise he has yet to yield an earned run. Presbyterian opened up conference play with a 2-1 series win at Longwood last weekend. The Blue Hose were projected sixth in the Big South preseason poll this season. After fighting the NET rankings for much of the college basketball season, the RPI is currently benefiting the Gamecocks with a #9 ranking. The metric currently has the Gamecocks' schedule ranked as the 22nd most difficult in the country. That will only rise as Carolina plays 10, maybe 11 if the Clemson game is rescheduled, games remaining against opponents with Top 10 RPIs. PC currently sits at #200.

Maybe I was too hasty

I was ready to count the Gamecocks out. I thought they'd struggle in conference play and find themselves as a 2-3 seed in an ACC regional. That could still happen, but last weekend's clean sweep of Vanderbilt was exactly what this team needed. Mark Kingston deserves some credit for tinkering with his lineup. South Carolina's pitching has been better than anticipated all season, but the weekend rotation was still a question mark. Eli Jones looked like an SEC Friday night ACE. Tyler Pitzer has a strong case for MVP of the pitching staff at the moment at 4-0 with a 0.48 ERA. The Keystone State freshman has been electric with 29 punch outs in 18.2 innings with only one earned allowed all season in 18.2 innings of work. Pitzer is going to start showing up early on SEC teams' scouting report. He is now the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week. Garrett Gainey has provided the Gamecocks with their best closer since Tyler Webb. A story to monitor this weekend will be the Gamecocks rotation. Teams in the SEC already had an abbreviated week with all series beginning on Thursday this weekend due to the Easter Holiday. Carolina shouldn't be at a disadvantage this weekend at Alabama because the Tide also played a doubleheader on Saturday after being washed out Friday night. Alabama also plays a game tonight in Huntsville against Belmont. Both teams have had the same schedule and must navigate the same issues with their staffs.

Prediction: Gamecocks get their sixth straight win. SC 9-3.