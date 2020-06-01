GamecockCentral - Perry Clark announces retirement

In an offseason without much attrition or turnover, South Carolina's men's hoops staff will have a little bit of change before the season starts.

Assistant coach Perry Clark announces his retirement in a South Carolina release, which means the Gamecocks will need to fill a void on their staff for the first time since 2017.

"Physically I am fine; I have never felt in better shape than I'm in right now," Clark said. "Stepping away now gives me an opportunity to do some things in life I have interest in and have wanted to do. My time at South Carolina has been precious and I've built some lifetime friendships and relationships I'll always cherish. I take so much pride in the programs I've been a part of during my career, and helping to build them. Our run to the 2017 Final Four was incredible. I say thanks to all of my players, fellow staff members and everyone who has been a part of my career."

Clark came to South Carolina with Frank Martin, who hired Clark soon after taking the job with the Gamecocks in 2012.

"After several conversations with Perry, he has decided to retire," Martin said. "Perry has been a dear friend for over 25 years, and obviously, he has been a huge part of building our program that advanced to a Final Four. I can't thank PC enough for his commitment and loyalty to all of us at Carolina."

Before that Clark was an assistant at Penn State and Georgia Tech before being the head coach at Tulane, Miami (Florida) and Texas A&M Corpus Christi where he amassed a head coaching record of 304-270.

Clark's been in coaching since 1975 when he was an assistant at DeMatha High School before taking the assistant job at Penn State.

At South Carolina he's been a key part of Martin's staff since the get-go, helping build the program to what it is now.

During Clark's seven seasons at Carolina, the Gamecocks posted some of the top seasons in school history, matching the program win record in 2015-16 with 25 victories and a postseason appearance in the NIT, followed by the remarkable run to the Final Four in 2016-17, when the Gamecocks set a school record with 26 wins. Several Gamecocks were honored with accolades for their performances on the court, and also their successes in the classroom during his time at Carolina.

This is the first staff change the Gamecocks have had to undergo since Matt Figger took the Austin Peay head coaching gig after the team's Final Four run in 2017.

Frank Martin hired Chuck Martin to replace him.