PFF analysis: Gamecocks' five easiest games
Once again, the Gamecocks have the toughest schedule in the country, which leaves easier matchups few and far between.On a schedule full of eight SEC games and another against an ACC team, it could...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news