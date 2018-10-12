Ticker
2018-10-12

PFF Opponent Review: South Carolina Gamecocks football vs. Texas A&M

Will Helms • GamecockCentral.com
Staff Writer
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks (3-2, 2-2 SEC) look to win back-to-back games for the first time this season Saturday against Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC). GamecockCentral.com has you covered when it comes to scouting the Aggies. Using Pro Football Focus metrics, we take a look at six things you’ll want to know about Texas A&M.

Dk2fniz0ld3qeituhusa
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
