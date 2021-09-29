After back-to-back losses, the Gamecocks are looking to get back over .500 this weekend and the first step in doing so is the Troy Trojans.

The Gamecocks enter a pivotal three-game stretch of the season, starting with the Trojans, who will be a tough test for an offense still trying to figure out what it does well.

Before Troy comes into Williams-Brice (3:30 p.m./SEC Network), here's a look at the strengths and weaknesses for the Trojans this season using Pro Football Focus analytics and numbers.