At times, South Carolina looked like a team that had the potential to give Auburn a challenge. Most times, however, the Gamecocks looked like a deer in headlights as Auburn's speed and talent were just too much. South Carolina dropped its SEC opener to the Tigers, 81-66. Erik Stevenson led the Gamecocks with 25 points while Wildens Leveque chipped in 11.

