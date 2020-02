The Gamecocks used a big game from Alanzo Frink, and a strong second half from Maik Kotsar to beat the Bulldogs for the eighth consecutive time Wednesday 94-90. Frink scored a career high 22 points while Maik Kotsar and Keyshawn Bryant recorded double-doubles.

