GamecockCentral - Photos: Gamecocks Scrimmage Saturday

 Photos: Gamecocks Scrimmage Saturday
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-10 16:29:58 -0500') }}

Photos: Gamecocks Scrimmage Saturday

Katie Dugan • GamecockCentral
Photographer
@KBDugan

The Gamecocks rounded out their scrimmages for the week on Saturday morning.

The Garnet defeated the Black squad 10-4. The squads combined for 17 hits in 6.5 innings.

Jeff Heinrich hit a two run homer to center in the bottom of the 5th. The Garnet squad then pushed across 6 more runs in the bottom of the 6th to put the scrimmage away -- 4 of those runs came from a Brady Allen grand slam to left.

View the Captioned Gallery here : Baseball Scrimmage

Click below to view the quick gallery.


