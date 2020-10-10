GamecockCentral - Photos: Gamecocks Scrimmage Saturday

The Gamecocks rounded out their scrimmages for the week on Saturday morning.

The Garnet defeated the Black squad 10-4. The squads combined for 17 hits in 6.5 innings.

Jeff Heinrich hit a two run homer to center in the bottom of the 5th. The Garnet squad then pushed across 6 more runs in the bottom of the 6th to put the scrimmage away -- 4 of those runs came from a Brady Allen grand slam to left.

View the Captioned Gallery here : Baseball Scrimmage

Click below to view the quick gallery.