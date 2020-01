Jermaine Couisnard had a Devan-Downey type night, scoring 26 points along with three rebounds, three assists and a steal, and also hitting the game-winning three point heave at the buzzer. South Carolina shocked the #10 ranked Wildcats 81-78.

For captioned galleries, click on the following links:

GALLERY 1 - By Chris Gillespie

GALLERY 2 - By Katie Dugan

For quick galleries, view below.