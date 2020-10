The Gamecocks were back on the diamond early Saturday morning.

The Garnet knocked off the Black squad 10 to 6 in 8 innings.

Random Notes: Brady Allen knocked in 3 runs with a homer to left field in the bottom of the 6th. Brandon Fields and Jalen Vasquez are good at stealing bases, and Andrew Eyster is hitting the ball really well.

Captioned Gallery: Baseball Scrimmage

Click below for the quick gallery.