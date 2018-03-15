GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks are averaging over 11 hits and nine runs over a five-game winning streak just in time for a series against the defending national champion and No. 2 Florida Gators.

Things right now for South Carolina seem like right place, right time.

“We feel really confident. Coach (Mark) Kingston and Coach (Mike) Current have us going in the right direction with our approach and the way we practice and get ready to play games,” Noah Campbell said. “We’re starting to put it into practice right when we need to.”

South Carolina’s on a win streak with two midweek wins sandwiching a sweep of Princeton where it’s outscoring opponents 46-14.

The top four of the order—Campbell, TJ Hopkins, Madison Stokes and LT Tolbert—are hitting .449 over the last week with 12 extra base hits and 25 RBI.

As a team the Gamecocks (12-5) are batting .335 and have drawn 35 walks with the top four hitters drawing 21 of those.

Despite a few too many free passes, pitchers are limiting opposing teams around three runs a game.

“I think we’re playing really good baseball. We’re not where I want to be yet because I want all nine hitters to be hot and I want all of our pitchers to be pounding the strike zone at all times,” head coach Mark Kingston. “I think if you look at our numbers across the board, we’re doing most things at a pretty high level right now.”

But now comes the tougher part, facing a top-tier Florida team that’s 16-3 and looking to continue it’s path to another trip to the College World Series and a national title.

They’ll throw what Kingston called three potential first-round draft picks to start with an offense that is better than the one that Kingston’s South Florida team faced twice last season including once in a regional.

The Gators are hitting almost .300 as a team, averaging almost 7.5 runs per game and have stolen 22 bases.

“You have guys that are getting better, they’re improving as players. All around their offense is more productive,” Kingston said. “There’s more power there and they’re stealing bases as well. It’s an offense that’s evolved.”

It’s a tough test that will teach Kingston a lot about his team, he said, and starts a grueling SEC schedule for the Gamecocks.

After Florida they still have five more matchups with teams currently ranked in the top 25 by Baseball America. For Kingston, there’s not much good that can come from lamenting about it.

The Gamecocks just have to go out and play.

“You see who’s on the schedule, you prepare for them and you go get them,” Kingston said. “You don’t back down from anybody. You prepare yourself well and you leave it all on the field when it’s time to play.”