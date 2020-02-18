South Carolina’s starting rotation was easily the biggest positive of the weekend and makes head coach Mark Kingston comfortable with where the pitching is currently.

Heading into the season, the Gamecocks seemed like they were in a really comfortable spot with their starting rotation and the pitching depth.

“No doubt. It all starts with pitching,” he said. “It was very good. Very good.”

The Gamecocks started projected first round pick Carmen Mlodzinski Friday and he delivered, putting up seven shutout innings on just 87 pitches while Brett Kerry followed it up with a five-inning, 12-strikeout performance and gave up the only runs a starter gave up all weekend.

Brannon Jordan capped the weekend with a five-inning shutout Sunday in a rain-shorted game where he struck out nine batters while setting down 13 straight from the first to the fifth inning.

The starters combined to strike out 24 over the course of 17 innings, posting a 1.59 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP, both of which are really good.

The biggest positive, though, was issuing just one walk as pitchers filled up the strike zone with 73.5 percent of their 245 pitches being strikes.

“I think they threw great. They filled up the zone, got a lot of outs. That’s our key: play the odds,” Jordan said. “That definitely put a chip on my shoulder to match what they did. We’re in a competitive environment with this team. They went out and threw great twice so I had to match them for sure.”

But the good thing for the Gamecocks (3-0) is they still have two of their premier arms still left to pitch in Thomas Farr and Andy Peters.

Farr will pitch Tuesday against Winthrop, weather permitting, while Peters is scheduled to start against Presbyterian Wednesday.

Both are guys who were drafted in 2019 coming out of junior college and are considered top 200 prospects as the season started and speaks to the depth of the pitching staff if both of those guys aren’t in the weekend rotation.

“For them to throw on Tuesday and Wednesday, that means we have a great pitching staff,” Braylen Wimmer said. “Farr and Peters are some of the best guys we have. For them to be on Tuesday and Wednesday, we have a good staff.”

Farr battled a hand injury in the fall and didn’t pitch while making just two of his three scheduled starts in the spring while Peters is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery he had a year ago.



Both have electric stuff that can sit in the mid-to-high 90s when healthy and that’s where the Gamecocks are trying to get. If they do, it could be the deepest pitching staff of the Kingston era.

“They’re special guys when they’re full-go,” Kingston said before the season started. “They’re not there yet. We’ll have pitch counts and velocities that aren’t quite where they’re going to be. But those guys will definitely be able to help us.”