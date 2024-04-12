Who: #22 South Carolina 23-10 (6-6) at #24 Florida 26-3 (6-6). Gainesville, Florida Time/TV: Friday 6:30 pm, Saturday 4:00 pm, Sunday 12:00 pm. Games one and two will stream on SEC Network + with Sunday's finale airing on the SEC Network Line: Game one only: UF -140, SC +110. Gators are a narrow favorite. Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Eli Jones (Jr. RHP) 2-1, 3.89 ERA, 39.1 IP, 10 BB, 32Ks .263 BAA. v. Brandon Neely (Jr. RHP) 1-0, 5.18 ERA, 24.1 IP, 13 BB, 34Ks, .228 BAA Saturday, Ty Good (R-Sr RHP) 4-0, 1.93 ERA, 28.0 IP, 11 BB, 35Ks, .188 BAA v. TBA Sunday, Matthew Becker (Jr. LHP) 4-1, 3.38 ERA, 26.2 IP, 6 BB, 37Ks .238 BAA vs. Jac Caglianone (Jr. LHP) 3-0, 3.67 ERA, 34.1 IP, 25 BB, 44 Ks .183 BAA. History: South Carolina holds a narrow 54-53 advantage all-time over the Gators. Florida leads the series 31-16 in Gainesville and 4-1 in Condron Family Ballpark. Mark Kingston is 9-9 versus Florida as the Gamecocks' head coach. Carolina hasn't won a series in Gainesvile since 2011. The Gamecock also beat Florida in another series that year. Last Meeting: Florida ended South Carolina's season last year winning a Super Regional matchup 2-0, by scores of 5-4 and 4-0. During the regional season the Gamecocks swept Florida in a series in Columbia. Eli Jones pitched two shutout innings in relief in game 2 and Will McGillis went 4-for-9 with two home runs and three RBIs. Tonight's Florida stater, Brandon Neely, picked up the save in Game 1 and threw a perfect 9th inning in Game 2. Weather: Finally some baseball weather. All three games should be played high 70-to-low 80s weather with almost no chance of rain. Friday's night game could get chilly for the last few innings.

Scouting the Gators

Florida began the season as top-5 team, but now they are barely still appearing in the polls. (Not sure how or why they are ranked). The Gators are 0-3 against rival Florida State, losing two of those games via the 10-run rule, including a 19-4 beatdown on Tuesday night. Florida was swept last weekend by Missouri in excruciating fashion, losing three one-run games. The Gators do have series wins over LSU, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M. Florida had two walk-off wins over State. Florida has an RPI of 29 and they have played the nation's fifth toughest schedule. Florida's best player is college baseball's Shohei Ohtani, Sunday's starting pitcher Jac Caglianone. The junior leads the team in average, home runs, and RBIs at .397, 17 and 35. On the mound, his walks are up and Missouri touched him up pretty good in his last start, but he's still got the best numbers of the Gators staters. Junior outfielder Ty Evans in the only other Gator on the entire roster batting over .300. Evans is at .339 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs. Despite a .264 average, Colby Shelton is a dangerous hitter with 15 long balls on the season. This Gator team is not as active as prior Florida teams with only 22 stolen base attempts on the season. Florida has struck out 300 times in 32 games but they've hit 69 home runs. UF is hitting .267 collectively. While Florida's offensive struggles certainly come as a surprise, the pitching numbers are among the worst in the SEC. The Gators team ERA is 6.33, worst in the league. They're also 13th in the league in walks (146), 12th in batting average against (.261), and 11th in homers allowed (42). Florida pitchers have struck out 341 batters in only 280 innings. Most of Florida's pitching numbers are better in SEC play as they include more Caglianone innings and exclude the drubbings by the Seminoles. Ryan Slater, Blake Purnell and Luke McNeillie have all been good out of the bullpen in league play with ERA's under 1.60.

What the Gamecocks Said

Regarding Cole Messina's status after a concussion last weekend Mark Kingston said, “Cole, we are hoping will be available this weekend. It’s a day-to-day thing. He just has to continue to pass certain tests that progress towards being fully cleared.” On the continued struggles at the plate with RISP Kingston offered: " we do need to do a better job of putting the ball in play with two strikes. And then we need to probably be a little bit more aggressive so that we don’t get into bad counts with runners in scoring position. I think some guys are a little bit too aggressive in those situations. Some guys aren’t aggressive enough. And it’s always a case by case basis. But yeah, we were well aware that we need to do a better job there." On why Will Tippett continues to start: "“Will Tippett’s in the lineup right now because he plays elite defense, both in terms of consistency and range. He’s a leader out there on defense, he’s kind of a nice centerpiece along with Cole Messina when they’re both playing. He has 12 stolen bases, which is an elite number at this point in the season. So from a base running standpoint, from a defense standpoint, he’s an elite player." Gamecock Ethan Petry on playing in Gainesville: ““It’s almost like our rival cause we play them the next five years or something like that. I feel like it’s going to be really competitive and the atmosphere is great there. Their past couple SEC series at home have been outstanding crowds, and we expect a lot of people there. A lot of people from my hometown will be there too cheering on the Gamecocks.”

Prediction: