OFFENSE: SPENCER RATTLER

Rattler’s stats were not overly impressive, but the subtlety of his play was. He is as good as advertised. Rattler displayed a unique ability to turn a potential disaster into something positive. He constantly scanned downfield for his options while moving around in the pocket to keep plays alive. On top of exhibiting a big arm with quick release, Rattler demonstrated elusiveness in the open field when he had to scramble. It is hard to fathom how many sacks and negative yardage plays the offense would have experienced last night had Rattler not been running the show. To say the offensive line did not pick up where they left off from the bowl game is an understatement.



DEFENSE: NICK EMMANWORI

Multiple players could be selected here, but former 4-star freshman Nick Emmanwori has to be the pick. RJ Roderick went down early forcing Emmanwori to sub in and he immediately made his presence known. Yes, he made a handful of mistakes, but the way he was flying around the field, physically taking in blocks, and violently delivering hits is the reason he lands here. Emmanwori is everything the staff requires at the safety position and he is going to have an incredible career at South Carolina. He also emphasizes what we've said about this staff's ability to evaluate talent, regardless of star power. Though Emmanwori ultimately ended as a 4-star, he was being recruited by no one when the Gamecocks first offered. "It just shows you how crazy recruiting is sometimes. I think we beat nobody for Nick, and we beat Georgia Southern for DQ (Smith) because they wanted him to play quarterback," said Beamer after last night's game.





SPECIAL TEAMS: THE WHOLE UNIT

Two field goals over 50 yards completed. A 79-yard punt with 4 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Not only two blocked punts but two blocked punts taken back for touchdowns. A converted fake on 4th down. Add in excellent coverage and no fumbles in the return game and Carolina fans witnessed a showing that was absolutely spectacular. Without the ST’s performance, this is a one-score game. Beamer ball is alive and Pete Lembo needs a raise.



TIP OF THE CAP

WISHBONE FORMATION

The wishbone formation returns. Not since the Holtz years have Carolina fans seen a three-headed monster in the backfield. Jaheim Bell took both handoffs for successful conversions from the fullback position, gaining a first down on the initial carry and scoring a touchdown on the next. With the personnel Carolina has on offense, expect the wishbone to be displayed throughout the season in short-yardage situations with other players getting involved.



JALEN BROOKS

While the expectation was for Josh Vann to be one of the top options on offense, it was Brooks who came up big several times and looked explosive while doing it. This is terrible news for opposing secondaries as South Carolina now has multiple legitimate options in the passing game with Brooks, transfer "Juice" Wells, Jaheim Bell, and Josh Vann all having their moments last night.



MARCELLAS DIAL