XAVIER LEGETTE

All things considered, Xavier Legette may have been the best player on the field Saturday night. However, his performance will be overshadowed by a loss and the national hype following Drake Maye. Legette did everything he possibly could to keep Carolina in this game by winning 50/50 balls, creating explosive plays after the catch, and giving the Gamecocks decent field position on kickoffs. The fifth-year senior led all players with 9 receptions for 178 yards. The only thing he did not do was score. It was a disappointing night for the Gamecocks, but Legette proved his offseason work is paying off and good things will happen when the ball is thrown his way.



O’DONNELL FORTUNE

O’Donnell Fortune was a bright spot in the secondary. The redshirt junior was physical in run support and limited his matchup’s receptions throughout the evening. Fortune finished with 6 total tackles and also collected an interception where he made an impressive jump on the ball. Fortune and Marcellas Dial did their part against an impressive passing attack.



SPENCER RATTLER

Rattler was forced to put the Carolina offense on his shoulders and is probably nursing a banged-up body this morning. The Gamecock offensive line gave up a stunning 9 sacks to a defensive front that, quite frankly, is nothing special. Rattler was constantly being forced to maneuver or scramble due to the pressure coming from the edges and still managed to complete 30 of 39 passes for 353 yards. Coming into the season, GamecockScoop knew Rattler had to have a big year for the Gamecocks to be successful. He had a solid game, but needs more from his supporting cast.



TIP OF THE CAP

DEBO WILLIAMS

Debo Williams may not have been perfect, but he played like a man with his hair on fire, landing several “omg” hits. Linebacker play looks to be much improved from last year (at least for a game) and must continue to progress as the season wears on. Williams led all players in tackles with 14 total, including one for a loss.



MITCH JETER