Players share early standouts from training camp

South Carolina finished practice No. 4 of camp Monday morning and offensive players were available to the media for the first time since practice began, the first time to see which young guys have stood out early.

It’s still early and camp is only four days old at this point, but there have already been a few guys turning heads as the Gamecocks begin preparation for their season opener around 25 days away.

“That boy Juju (McDowell) has really been sticking out. He’s one of the running backs, one of the freshmen who just came in,” receiver Jalen Brooks said. “I wouldn’t consider Marcellas Dial a newer guy but Marcellas has been making an impact on defense at corner. “I don’t look too much at the defense but there are a bunch of guys over there. Debo Williams has been looking good.”

Caleb McDowell—known more as Juju—was a three-star running back prospect out of Georgia who enrolled over the summer and is just a few short weeks into his freshman year in Columbia.

He’s already working fielding punts and kicks on special teams and showcasing a unique playmaking ability.

“He’s real shifty, he’s real fast. He’s a fast guy,” Kevin Harris said. “Say he’s in the slot somewhere and catches a slant, he can probably run that thing in for a touchdown.”

Junior college cornerback Marcellas Dial received praise from both Brooks and fellow receiver Josh Vann after four days of going against him.

Vann also spoke on a few other guys, most notably on the defensive line, who’ve caught his eye.

“On the defensive side of the ball, the whole D-line has been going crazy. JJ (Enagbare) is doing well, Zacch Pickens has been doing well,” he said. “In the secondary, they all have their days. Marcellas has been the one that’s stood out to me.”

The conversation, because three of the four players who spoke Monday were receivers, centered around that position with a few young guys stepping up to the plate including in-state prospect O’Mega Blake getting a shoutout.

“O’Mega’s been doing a good job,” Brooks said. “Rico (Powers) is coming along and learning a lot. Trey Adkins, Ben Rollins has been doing well and Peyton Mangrum. Peyton Mangrum has been on a roll at receiver. That boy has been jumping from X to Z. he could switch every day and he’d be like, ‘I got you.’”

But it’s not just the young guys. Vann mentioned a few returners who haven’t gotten a lot of playing time at receiver the last few years have also been impressive and are embracing leadership roles to go along with it.

“It’s only day four but DK (Joyner) has done a pretty good job. He’s doing well and excellent. From coming from quarterback to transitioning to receiver has done a heck of a job. Jalen, he’s one of our leaders,” Vann said. “I learn from him.”