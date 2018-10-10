The downpour lasted throughout the third quarter, and some Gamecocks gave their take on an usual second half with rains unlike anything they’ve ever seen before.

Then, with the Gamecocks heading to the locker room down nine, the skies opened up and unleashed Biblical-type rains that washed away that first half performance and didn’t stop until the Gamecocks led.

After a blisteringly hot first half where it seemed like there wasn’t a cloud to block out the sun, which seemed to be hanging about 10 feet above the field with temperatures reaching 92 degrees Saturday.

“No, not even as kid in the backyard,” Danny Fennell said about the rain. “That’s something else.”

The rain started at halftime with the band on the field and began dumping buckets and buckets of water onto the stands and field for the entirety of the third quarter.

It was so bad that players with visors were scrambling to take off visors and gloves to make sure they could see or catch the ball if it came to them.

“Speaking for myself I could see,” Fennell said. “But with a visor? No you couldn’t see at all. I took that off and I could see it fine.”

Fennell said he took his visor off his helmet by himself but players were running over to the equipment staff get theirs unscrewed before going on the field.

The rain also made skill players’ gloves useless with the water making the new gloves so slick they couldn’t hold onto the ball.

“Make sure you catch the ball. You have to take the visor off because it gets foggy and you have to take the gloves off because they get slick,” Shi Smith said. Just catching the ball.”

But that wasn’t the only time the rain threw a curveball to the team.

It was so bad it caused electrical problems with the team’s headsets and both coaching staffs had to coach without headsets for the majority of the final two quarters.

Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon, who normally coaches from the booth, was seen sprinting down to the sidelines before one of South Carolina’s second-half touchdowns and called the offense from field level the rest of the game.

“They left the door open at halftime,” Will Muschamp. “When you leave the door open at halftime water gets in there doesn’t it? That’s not real good for electronics. I’m not an electrician but I do know that.”

As if a torrential downpour, second half comeback and headsets going out wasn’t weird enough, things got even more interesting with a little over two minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Lightning strikes were located within eight miles of Williams-Brice and the teams were forced back into the locker room for 76 minutes after two separate lightning delays.

In the locker room, teams had a chance to change out of wet equipment with Parker White saying his socks, “were about 10 pounds each.”

They went over the game plan again and got a chance to put some food in their stomachs.

“I just relaxed, laid back and chilled,” Michael Scarnecchia said. “Then I ate my homemade peanut butter sandwich.”

After a lightning delay this got even weirder with Missouri hitting a 57-yard, yes you read that correctly, field goal to take the lead before Scarnecchia led a 53-yard game-winning drive to set up a Parker White field goal.

That effectively ended what Will Muschamp called one of the most bizarre games he’s ever been a part of, and his players probably agree.

"It was probably one of the craziest games I’ve ever been a part of, even going back to little league ball. You never really have a rain game, then have an hour delay," Bryson Allen-Williams said. "It was crazy."

