Before training camp starts, here's a look at a few players that can make an impact for the Rebels this season.

Because of Coronavirus the Gamecocks are adding the Rebels and Auburn to their schedule this season and it means two new teams to get to know before the season starts Sept. 26.

South Carolina and Ole Miss are just two years removed from facing off in Oxford, but the two teams are completely different compared to the last time they played.

John Rhys Plumlee, sophomore quarterback

Plumlee had a really good year as part of a Freshman All-American season, starting eight games at quarterback.

In his first year he completed 52.7 percent of his passes for 910 years with a 108.4 efficiency rating but he made his biggest impact on the ground. Plumlee rushed for 1,023 yards and averaged 6.6 yards per carry and scored 16 combined touchdowns last season.

South Carolina's struggled at times with mobile quarterbacks and Plumlee presents a unique challenge, especially if the Gamecocks get Ole Miss early in the season.

Elijah Moore, junior wide receiver

Moore is the Rebels' leading receiver from last season, hauling in 67 catches for 850 yards (12.7 yards per catch) and six touchdowns. He's not the biggest receiver—just 5-foot-9, 185 pounds—but is an insanely productive player and was named to Athlon's All-SEC third team last season.

It'll be a tough matchup for Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu to try and keep him in line.

Sam Williams, senior linebacker

Williams started eight games last year at outside linebacker and had 38 tackles but was a very productive player in the backfield. Williams registered 10 tackles and 5.5 sacks as a junior.

Last season was his first at Ole Miss after transferring in from a junior college and his role should expand in 2020 as he gets into his senior season.

The Gamecocks will need to know where he is at all times and game plan against it.

Marc Britt, freshman receiver

Britt is one of the highest-rated players in the Rebels' recruiting class, coming in as a four-star prospect and the No. 22 player at his position in the 2020 class.

As a senior he racked up 1,352 yards and 15 touchdowns and has a chance to make an impact early at receiver.

Since there isn't a lot of film on him entering the season, he could present a match up issue for the Gamecocks.

DaMarcus Thomas, freshman tight end

Another member of the 2020 class, Thomas is a four-star offensive weapon and is considered the No. 12 tight end in the country.

He went for over 700 yards and caught seven touchdowns as a senior and could see the field early to where South Carolina has to account for him.