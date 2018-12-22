Bentley doesn’t have to worry about that any more with those two assistants recently signing deals keeping both of them in Columbia for the next couple years.

This offseason, with the coaching carousel spinning, Jake Bentley saw a few names that worried him with both his offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and position coach Dan Werner getting linked to outside jobs.

“It’s huge for them, it’s huge for their families. They deserve it with the work they put in every day,” Bentley said. “I wanted Coach Werner to stay when that ole miss stuff came out and I’m glad he did. I’m ready to get these extra bowl practices in and get into the offseason just getting better. Coach McClendon staying is going to be huge for us; it’s another year to grow, to understand more of what he wants to do and get more creative next year.”

Werner’s name popped up in Ole Miss’s preliminary search for an offensive coordinator but nothing materialized from that while McClendon’s appeared on a few lists for mid-major coaching gigs.

That’s when the Gamecocks and Ray Tanner got to work crafting both coaches’ extensions that got each coach a raise as well.

Werner is making $200,000 more next season and his contact will now run through the end of 2020.

The biggest bump in pay came for McClendon, who now joins fellow coordinator Travaris Robinson in making $1 million and will be at South Carolina at least through the 2021 season.

“I’m not surprised. When I came in here I saw the way B-Mac works and the effort he puts into it every day,” Bryan Edwards said. “I’m not surprised it happened. It was bound to happen; he’s a great coach and takes this game seriously. He loves it and does a great job coaching us. I’m not surprised it happened.”

Now, McClendon will be able to stick around and coach a revamped receiver group that he hand a hand in flipping the room in just three years.

While he inherited All-SEC receiver Deebo Samuel, he brought in Bryan Edwards, OrTre Smith, Shi Smith and Josh Vann, all of which had an impact over the last two season.

McClendon’s alos signed a few high-level receivers this cycle as well and the continunity of keeping him and Werner on for at least another two seasons, Will Muschamp said, can’t be understated.

“It’s important and essential to keep really good coaches and Bryan’s a really good coach on a lot of fronts. Number one, schematically he does a nice job with our offense,” he said. “Number two, he does a great job relating to our staff and our players and obviously does a great job developing players when they get on campus. Then recruiting players to our campus. The continuity of where we’re trying to go in creating that championship culture it’s important.”

McClendon just finished his first year as full-time play caller after taking over for Kurt Roper, who was fired after last season.

After a few growing pains through the first part of the season but the team started to gel as they went on, averaging 32.6 points per game, almost 10 points higher than last season.

“We came together and we played together and we feel more comfortable and he feels more comfortable calling plays.”