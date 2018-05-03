GamecockCentral.com

And just a few days after coming to Columbia he committed to the Gamecocks, announcing it last weekend on Twitter.

Nick Neville’s recruitment didn’t last long. Once the junior college infielder figured out South Carolina was interested in him, it wasn’t long before Carolina's recruiting coordinator came out to watch him and Neville was on a visit to campus.

“I think getting to talk to Coach Kingston a lot and really picking his brain, how he wants to operate things and his vision for the program really fired me up for the future,” Neville told GamecockCentral. “I really saw myself playing for him.”

Neville, who was rated as the No. 343 overall prospect in the 2016 class, played one season at Notre Dame while hitting .175 in 25 games (13 starts).

He transferred to San Jacinto where he’s hit .333 through 40 games with seven home runs and 28 RBI.

Playing up the middle, he said the coaches will give him a chance to play shortstop next season.

“I’m athletic and I can play defense at a high level,” he said. “They like that I can run, I can hit and just not really big power guy but a big speed guy, but I have a little of both. I can impact the game in a lot of different ways.”

But he’s not the only member of this year’s San Jac team making their way to Columbia—he’ll join pitcher Reid Morgan on next year’s roster.

Neville said Morgan was one of the first people he met when he got to San Jac and the two have been friends since then.

Morgan, who has a 1.04 ERA in 34.2 innings this season, committed to the Gamecocks in October and was a big factor in Neville ultimately taking his visit to Founders Park.

“He was talking about how playing in the SEC is really anybody’s dream, and to be able to do it at South Carolina which is a really storied program with such a great history is a dream come true,” he said.

Neville now has a few more months before getting to campus and he said he’ll be working on his consistency ahead of fall scrimmages this September.

He’ll finish up his associate’s degree this summer before either playing summer ball or coming in to get a head start on the strength and conditioning program.

Regardless of what he does, Neville’s just excited to get to work and play on a huge stage like South Carolina.

“Omaha is a reality for a program like South Carolina and the stage you’re on playing in the SEC and playing at a program like South Carolina,” Neville said. “I think it’s really the stage and the support really excites me.”