@GamecockCentral

PODCAST: 'Bama blues, Ryan Hilinski, positives moving forward
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
The South Carolina football team fell to Alabama 47-23 Saturday afternoon. Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell break down the game, the missed opportunities and look at the season from a big picture standpoint, plus thoughts on how Ryan Hilinski played and more.
