PODCAST: 'Bama blues, Ryan Hilinski, positives moving forward

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The South Carolina football team fell to Alabama 47-23 Saturday afternoon. Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell break down the game, the missed opportunities and look at the season from a big picture standpoint, plus thoughts on how Ryan Hilinski played and more.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinski and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa embraced after the game. (Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral.com)

