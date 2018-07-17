Ticker
PODCAST: Collyn Taylor breaks down the start of SEC Media Days

Bnaur8407i4c1bprrxe1
Courtesy USA Today
Staff
GamecockCentral.com

Collyn Taylor joins Emerson Phillips to talk about the start of SEC Media Days in Atlanta and what to expect when Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks take the stage Thursday.


