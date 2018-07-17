GamecockCentral.com

PODCAST: Collyn Taylor breaks down the start of SEC Media Days
Collyn Taylor joins Emerson Phillips to talk about the start of SEC Media Days in Atlanta and what to expect when Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks take the stage Thursday.
