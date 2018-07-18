Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-18 22:12:18 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Collyn Taylor previews South Carolina's Media Days trip

Mcrlaqsq3epjdpl7nvfw
Courtesy USA Today
Staff
GamecockCentral.com

Collyn Taylor joined GCR to recap a busy few days in Atlanta and preview the final day, which includes the Gamecocks making their annual rounds.


ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play |

Subscribe to GCR Podcast: RSS feed - iTunes - PlayerFM - SoundCloud- Stitcher -iHeartRadio - Spreaker - YouTube

*** Not a subscriber? Get complete, in-depth coverage on your Gamecocks by subscribing to Gamecock Central today! ***

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}