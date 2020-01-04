SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

It's been an interesting few days for the Gamecocks with the men's basketball team dropping their final non-conference game to Stetson, arguably the worst loss of Frank Martin's tenure.

As they get ready for conference play, Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler discuss what happened against the Hatters and the outlook on the season moving forward.

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play