football

PODCAST: Ryan Hilinski's South Carolina debut and CSU takeaways

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina football insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell with a special Monday episode of Another Carolina Podcast to discuss Ryan Hilinski's debut with the Gamecocks and a 72-10 win over Charleston Southern.

Ryan Hilinski makes his debut for the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Ryan Hilinski makes his debut for the South Carolina Gamecocks. (Montez Aiken/GamecockCentral.com)

