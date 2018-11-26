Ticker
PODCAST: Scott Davis on post-Clemson column - Serenity Now

Gamecock Central columnist Scott Davis joins the Gamecock Central Podcast to discuss his latest column - Serenity Now.


ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play |

Subscribe to GCR Podcast: RSS feed - iTunes - PlayerFM - SoundCloud- Stitcher -iHeartRadio - Spreaker - YouTube - Spotify

You are not alone! Like you, Scott Davis is passionate about the Gamecocks and not afraid to admit it. Join him on this wild ride called the 2018 Gamecock Football season by signing up for his new weekly email newsletter.

Scott has followed Gamecock sports for more than 30 years and provides commentary from a fan perspective. His columns appear on GamecockCentral.com each week during football season and other times throughout the year.

