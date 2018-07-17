GamecockCentral.com

PODCAST: Which redshirt freshmen could make an impact this year?
Collyn Taylor joins GamecockCentral radio to discuss his piece on which redshirt freshmen could make an impact this season plus which true freshmen have the best shot at seeing the field this fall.
