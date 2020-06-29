Now, as the Gamecocks prepare to start on-field work in July, here's a look at a few guys who will be competing for the vacant starter spot this summer.

Rico Dowdle, who anchored the position for a few years, is off to the NFL and the Gamecocks lost Tavien Feaster, who was a key contributor as a graduate transfer.

This year, for the first time in a few years, the Gamecocks have a full-blown starter competition at running back.

MarShawn Lloyd

The hype around Lloyd has been building ever since the five-star running back committed to South Carolina and it didn't stop once he arrived on campus this spring.

In the five practices before things were shut down he received rave reviews about not only his talent but his work ethic and ability to grasp the offense in just a short amount of time.

The question this upcoming season isn't if Lloyd plays—that seems like a given at this point—but if he can win the starting job by the season opener.

Deshaun Fenwick

Even though he's only a redshirt sophomore, Fenwick is the elder statesman in the running back room. He struggled to see the field his first two seasons on campus, playing in just seven games and totaling just 43 carries, but has flashed in his limited time.

He's only had carries in four games, but in two of those he's gone for over 100 yards: 112 against UT-Chattanooga and 102 against Vanderbilt.

Mike Bobo was impressed with Fenwick in limited practice time this spring, and he'll be a name to watch in the running back competition.

Kevin Harris

Harris's stats look insanely good in his injury-plagued freshman season—21 carries, 179 yards and four touchdowns—but 147 of those yards and three touchdowns came against Charleston Southern.

He missed a huge portion of his freshman season battling back from a groin injury, coming back and playing the final month of the season with 15 combined carries for 32 yards and a score.

Built like a Mack truck, he gives the Gamecocks a kind of power back they haven't had in recent years and should compete for snaps this fall.

ZaQuandre White

White is the biggest wildcard in the mix as the only running back who hasn't enrolled yet; Will Muschamp said the junior college back is set to enroll in July, though.

He's considered the No. 15 junior college prospect in the 2020 class and the best running back in the group.

As a sophomore at Iowa Western Community College he rushed for 876 yards and averaged 6.4 yards per carry while scoring 10 touchdowns.

He could very well come in and earn snaps early in his time at South Carolina, but that won't be decided until at least July or even into August.

Rashad Amos

Amos is one of the more unheralded backs in the Gamecocks' recruiting class, flipping from Western Kentucky late in the process and picking South Carolina over offers from North Carolina State, Tennessee and others.

He rushed for over 1,000 yards as a senior and, while it might be hard for him to crack the two-deep as a freshman with other guys on the roster, he could see time this season and develop into a contributor during his time at South Carolina.