Here we take a look at the receivers who could earn the starting spots opposite Smith and in the slot.

Now, Shi Smith takes over as the No. 1 guy this offseason with nothing set behind him.

From Sterling Sharpe to Alshon Jeffery and Kenny McKinley to even more recently with Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards, who left South Carolina one of the best statistical receivers in school history.

For years, the Gamecocks have had their fair share of dominant No. 1 receivers.

Xavier Legette

Legette was one of the team's fastest risers last year, coming in as a high school quarterback having to learn how to play receiver and working his way onto the two-deep by the time the season was over. He played in six total games, including three starts, catching nine passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.

He came on strong at the end of the year, which vaulted him into contention for at least one of the starting spots at receiver next season. At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds he could be the bigger receiver opposite Smith's speed and shiftiness.

OrTre Smith

Smith has had an oft-maligned career at South Carolina, putting together a really good freshman season—30 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns—but played sparingly the next two seasons dealing with a subluxed kneecap.

Over the last two years he's only played in eight games, catching 12 passes for 94 yards and one score. Now, after fully getting over the injury, he's expected to contribute majorly to this receiving corps looking for people to step up.

Like Legette, he could give the Gamecocks someone on the outside who's a little bit bigger than Shi Smith as a good one-two punch.

Josh Vann

Vann, who came to South Carolina a four-star recruit, hasn't really lived up to the potential the last two seasons, catching just 37 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown with drops his biggest concern.

Despite the drops, he is coming off his best year yet after averaging nine yards per catch before injury ended his season early. If he can fix the drops issue and continue to develop while getting back to 100 percent healthy, he should factor into the starter competition this fall.

Dakereon Joyner

Joyner is an interesting one since this is just his first full offseason at receiver after coming to South Carolina as a quarterback. It's no secret Joyner is electric, as he says, with the ball in his hands, but the biggest question will be if he can learn the position quick enough during his time off and preseason camp to make an impact early.

If he does, he's too athletic to not be used in some capacity, and it could mean starting. The Gamecocks could use him in a lot of ways, but it seems like his size and speed fits the slot position well.

Randrecous Davis

Like OrTre Smith, Davis's career has been chock full of injuries. In four years at South Carolina he's only played in nine games, catching 12 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. There's talent there—he was a four-star prospect and the No. 206 overall player in the country with the 2016 class—but he hasn't been healthy enough to put all of that on the field.

The biggest question is if he's healthy, and if he is look for him to factor into the starting slot receiver conversation.

Tyquan Johnson

Johnson may be a little further back, coming to South Carolina after a postgraduate year at Fort Union Military Academy a little undersized. He didn't see the field at all as a freshman but put on about 10 pounds since arriving on campus and could be a factor this season if he beats out a few older guys ahead of him.

Rico Powers or Mike Wyman

These are the two biggest wildcards as freshmen who, if they play their cards right, could work themselves into playing time early. Powers is the higher-rated of the two, checking in as a four-star and the No. 229 player nationally with Wyman a three-star and the No. 79 receiver in the class.

With a group of receivers that's already young and somewhat inexperienced, it wouldn't be shocking to see either guy getting snaps on the two-deep this season.