GamecockCentral.com

Every week GamecockCentral will analyze two positions—one offensive and another defensive—with the cornerback position up next.

Football is right around the corner, and GamecockCentral is going in-depth and breaking down each position on the field in preparation for kick off.

Projected starters: Rashad Fenton, Nick Harvey and Keisean Nixon

Returning players: Korey Banks, sophomore

Incoming signees: Nick Harvey, graduate transfer; Jaycee Horn, four-star; Israel Mukuamu, three-star

The skinny: South Carolina returns a host of experienced but thin group of cornerbacks this season with two players coming back that started at least one game last season. Rashad Fenton, who had a fast start to his junior season and Keisean Nixon, who played sparingly until starting the team's Outback Bowl.

The two combined for 12 starts last season with 56 tackles, three picks and two fumble recoveries.

Nixon will likely start as the team's nickel corner with Harvey, a graduate transfer from Texas A&M coming in and filling the other outside corner spot opposite Fenton. Harvey missed all of last season with a knee injury but comes to South Carolina after playing in 38 games with 13 starts over three years, picking up 109 total tackles.

The Gamecocks also bring in two highly-touted freshmen in Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu who they expect to contribute early in the defensive backfield.

Player to watch: Keisean Nixon

After coming to campus just days before fall practice started, Nixon took a while to get adjusted and missed the first game of the season and didn't record any stats until Week 5 against Texas A&M.

The junior college defensive came on strong at the end of the season, earning a start and three tackles in the team's bowl game and making a few plays down the field at cornerback.

This season, he could be a big piece of what the Gamecocks want to do defensively, slotted to start in the nickel spot that he knows pretty well.

After a solid end to his first year at South Carolina, it'll be interesting to see how he develops.

Newcomer to watch: Israel Mukuamu

Both freshmen signees in this year's class will be expected to contribute, but Mukuamu is the most intriguing prospect. The three-star corner flipped from Florida State to South Carolina prior to the early signing period.

Mukuamu's size is what sets him apart from a lot of other corners in the SEC. He's 6-foot-4 with an even longer wingspan that he uses to control receivers. He's been turning heads in the team's player-run-practices with both Jake Bentley and Deebo Samuel both saying he's been impressive this summer.

If he can continue to develop and get stronger, then he could be a major impact player in the secondary.

