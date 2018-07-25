GamecockCentral.com

Every week GamecockCentral will analyze two positions—one offensive and another defensive—with the linebacker position up next.

Football is right around the corner, and GamecockCentral is going in-depth and breaking down each position on the field in preparation for kick off.

Projected starters: Sherrod Greene, TJ Brunson, Bryson Allen-Williams

Returning players: Eldridge Thompson, senior; Spencer Eason-Riddle, sophomore walk-on; Damani Staley, sophomore

Incoming signees: Rosendo Louis, four-star; Ernest Jones, three-star; Alex DeLoach, walk-on; Sean McGonigal, walk-on

The skinny: The linebacking corps is experienced despite losing one of the best linebackers in recent history in Skai Moore. They return three players that played significant snaps last season: TJ Brunson, Eldridge Thompson and Sherrod Greene.

The trio's combined for 15 total starts and 132 career tackles along with three fumble recoveries. They'll also get Bryson Allen-Williams, who has 13 starts and 135 career tackles, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and four interceptions in just over three seasons.

It's one of the deeper positions on the team with a few players in the wings like Damani Staley and two solid prospects—Ernest Jones and Rosendo Louis Jr.—coming in as well to try and compete for playing time.

Key player: TJ Brunson

Brunson's been described by every defensive coach and his teammates as the vocal leader of the Gamecock defense. As a freshman, he worked himself into the linebacker rotation before sliding into the starting middle linebacker role as a sophomore.

He's played in 24 of 26 possible games over his career with 100 total tackles, 88 coming last season.

This year he's poised to take the next step as the team's leader and anchor a defense that returns the majority of the front seven. If he has the year he's expected to, he could play his way onto an All-SEC team.

Newcomer to watch: Rosendo Louis Jr.

A late flip on national signing day, Louis Jr. is a hard-hitting linebacker that could find his way into the linebacker rotation behind Brunson in the middle. Louis Jr. was originally committed to Florida State and Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks swooping in late to flip him.

He's a thumper of a linebacker that impressed the coaching staff with his motor and his physical play.

Physically, he's probably SEC ready but he's still learning the mental game and Travaris Robinson's defense in his freshman year. If he can, then he'll be a piece of the Gamecock special teams unit and work into the team's rotation in the middle.