GamecockCentral.com

Every week GamecockCentral will analyze two positions—one offensive and another defensive—starting with arguably the most position on the field: quarterback.

Football is right around the corner, and GamecockCentral is going in-depth and breaking down each position on the field in preparation for kick off.

The skinny: After starting five quarterbacks in 3.5 seasons, the Gamecocks are as stable as they've been in a long time with entrenched starter Jake Bentley. After sitting out the first half of his freshman year Bentley stepped into the lead role and hasn't left, starting the last 20 games.

He'll lead a group of quarterbacks that is talented but inexperienced. Only one player on the depth chart, Michael Scarnecchia, has attempted a pass in a college game. There are also two freshmen—redshirt Jay Urich and Dakereon Joyner—who will also compete for snaps as the No. 2 quarterback along with Scarnecchia.

Key player: Jake Bentley

He's the piece that makes the quarterbacks, and the entire Gamecock offense, tick. He's in charge of every aspect of the offensive game on the field and has put up solid numbers through his first two seasons.

He ranks near the top in school history in a bunch of different categories, including being second in completion percentage (63.3) and passing touchdowns (27). If he wins six more games over his career, he'll become just the sixth quarterback in program history with 20 wins.

In his sophomore season he complied almost 2,800 yards and threw 18 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and led the Gamecocks with six rushing touchdowns. Coming into his junior season he'll be the centerpiece of South Carolina's newly-revamped, up-tempo offense under Bryan McClendon.

Newcomer to watch: Dakereon Joyner

Joyner was one of the biggest pieces of the Gamecocks' 2018 class, coming in as a four-star prospect and South Carolina's Mr. Football.

As a senior at Fort Dorchester he complied over 3,400 yards and had 52 touchdowns. Over his career he went 40-3 with almost 10,000 passing yards. Coming to South Carolina he's expected to compete for the backup role along with Urich and Scarnecchia.

As mobile quarterback, Joyner may see some action this season with quarterbacks coach Dan Werner not ruling out a package for the quick signal caller.