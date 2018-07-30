GamecockCentral.com

Every week GamecockCentral will analyze two positions—one offensive and another defensive—with the running back position up next.

Football is right around the corner, and GamecockCentral is going in-depth and breaking down each position on the field in preparation for kick off.

Projected starter: Rico Dowdle

Returning players: Caleb Kinlaw, walk-on senior; Mon Denson, junior; A.J. Turner, junior; Ty'Son Williams, junior; Slade Carroll, walk-on redshirt freshman

Incoming signees: Deshaun Fenwick, Lavonte Valentine

Also see: Latest notes, observations from the SC Pro-Am championship

The skinny: Aside from receiver, running back is probably the deepest position on South Carolina's offense with three backs that have been used a lot in their time on campus. Dowdle, Turner and Williams combined for 259 carries and 1,301 yards while Mon Denson and Caleb Kinlaw saw some time last year and return this season.

They're deep at the position and have a lot of guys that can make an impact but position coach Bobby Bentley said he wants to see one of those three guys separate himself in fall practice and become a feature back.

They're in the process of getting healthy with Dowdle, Denson and Valentine coming off injuries that sidelined them at some point during spring practice.

Also see: Some observations on Gamecock newcomers before fall practice

Player to watch: Rico Dowdle

Dowdle's been the Gamecocks' most consistent back over the course of his career and is one of the guys who will be competing for the top spot on the depth chart in his junior year.

As a sophomore he played in eight games, picking up 266 yards on 66 carries before breaking his leg.

He's been plagued by injuries recently, getting sidelined for the last half of the regular season with a broken fibula and battling hamstring issues during bowl practice and in the spring.

He was limited for the majority of spring practice with that hamstring injury, not playing in the team's spring game. Head coach Will Muschamp said he and Dowdle have talked about him bettering his hydration to make sure he's able to play a full junior season.

Also see: Latest recruiting scoop on a few four-stars set to make a decision soon

Newcomer to watch: Lavonte Valentine

Valentine was another running back that sat out during the spring nursing a knee injury that he had surgery on before coming to South Carolina.

The three-star back missed his senior year with that knee injury but racked up 884 yards, averaging 9.6 yards per carry, and 14 touchdowns as a junior. He's also a state champion track star in the 100-meter dash.

His speed is what sets him apart from a lot of other backs on the roster and it could help him see the field as a freshman. It might be hard to crack a starting lineup with so much experience in front of him, but he could impact things as a returner on special teams.