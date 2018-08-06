GamecockCentral.com

Every week GamecockCentral will analyze two positions—one offensive and another defensive—with the receiver position up next.

Football is right around the corner, and GamecockCentral is going in-depth and breaking down each position on the field in preparation for kick off.

Projected starters: Deebo Samuel, senior; Bryan Edwards, junior; Shi Smith, sophomore

Other returning players: Chavis Dawkins, junior; Shemar Glenn, walk-on junior; Randrecous Davis, sophomore; OrTre Smith, sophomore; Chad Terrell

Incoming signees: Darius Rush, freshman; Josh Vann, freshman

The skinny: This is arguably the most talented and deepest skill position group the Gamecocks have had in years with a lot of impact receivers on the roster. They have a host of different types of receivers with different skill sets, making this group maybe one of the hardest to game plan for in the SEC.

A lot will be made of Deebo Samuel, who had six touchdowns in three games last year before a season ending ending injury, and rightfully so but the group goes beyond his playmaking abilities.

They also have Bryan Edwards, OrTre Smith and Shi Smith who started together five of the last 10 games last season with Samuel out. The trio—led by Edwards's 793 yards and five touchdowns—combined for 1,528 yards on 123 catches and 11 touchdowns.

All three return this season in Bryan McClendon's aggressive, fast-paced offense and will have a lot more opportunities, they've said, at more downfield passes. Two more signees—Josh Vann and Darius Rush—who could contribute early.

Player to watch: Deebo Samuel

Samuel is the headliner of the receiver group, becoming a star on the football field when healthy. The senior has put up 1,971 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns in three years but hasn't put together a full season yet.

His first two seasons he was hampered with soft-tissue injuries and just when he was fully healthy and on a blistering pace to start the 2017 season, he breaks his fibula Week 3 and misses the rest of the season.

Coming into this season he's fully healthy and ready to put his injury struggles behind him and be on the field for a full season. He's already garnering national attention, landing on a few big watch lists and being named preseason First-Team All-SEC.

This year, he'll anchor this group and have more opportunities with defenses having to respect the other pass catchers on the field.

Newcomer to watch: Josh Vann

With the receiving depth chart all but set, it will probably be hard for Vann to break into the starting lineup but he could see a lot of action off the bench. McClendon's said he wants to play six to seven receivers a game, and Vann could certainly play his way into the rotation.

A few veterans, including Samuel and quarterback Jake Bentley, said Vann's already impressing them in summer workouts and drills with his route running and talent.

As a senior at Tucker High School (Ga.) he caught 46 passes for 867 yards and 12 touchdowns and comes to South Carolina almost fully ready to compete for snaps.

He is a little limited for the first half of camp recovering from shoulder surgery and Will Muschamp said he should be fully cleared about halfway through preseason practice.