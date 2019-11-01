In all, the Gamecocks had six arms miss part of, if not all, of the fall—Andy Peters, Thomas Farr, Brett Kerry, Wes Sweatt, Brett Thomas and Julian Bosnic—but all of those guys are expected to be back for the season.

Coaches are always cautious during fall scrimmages, especially with injuries, which is why some of the Gamecocks’ biggest arms didn’t take the mound over the course of the last two months.

“We’re very optimistic will all be ready to go,” Mark Kingston said. “I think they’ll all be good to go come spring time. You saw a lot of good arms pitch against Georgia Tech, and that was without five or six guys right there in the mix. That’s what gives me encouragement. Assuming everything stays on course, those guys will be ready to go come spring time.”

Peters and Bosnic are both near the tail end of Tommy John rehab. Bosnic was the first to go through the procedure last fall and is expected to be back as it gets closer to the season.

Bosnic, who redshirted last season because of the surgery, has a chance to be a key piece of the Gamecocks’ pitching staff this year once he gets back to 100 percent. Farr, who projects as a potential weekend starter, is rehabbing well from a broken hand as well and should be back for the spring.

“Julian has been doing well. He had a health setback in September that was nothing he can control. It was a tough situation but he’s OK with that,” pitching coach Skylar Meade said. “He lost a ton of weight but he’s gained almost all of it back. He had his first quasi-hiccup; it’s a small one, but his throwing’s been a little bit tailored this week. He’ll get back on the mound next week. He’s doing well and his command has been great. Andrew’s been doing really well. You have to hold him back. His velocity is really good—almost too good—so you have to scale him back. He’s a freak. Thomas Farr sat out the fall but he was throwing the other day and it was electric. Those guys are doing very well. Even Wesley Sweatt is doing well.”

Peters has been aggressively moving through his rehab after Tommy John near the beginning of the year.

After having the surgery in late February, he’s been attacking rehab head on and is ready to start facing hitters next week. It’ll be a controlled situation—BP style with fastballs at a consistent speed—but after a slow December he should be ready to go come January and February.

“He’s a freak athlete,” Meade said. “You’ll see someone as good but you won’t see a better athlete come through here. He can do some things with his body other people can’t. I think that’s helped him in the rehab process.”

The Gamecocks are also expecting infielder Jeff Heinrich back in the spring after missing all of fall practice after a shoulder surgery.

“I think he’s doing well mentally. He’s obviously frustrated because the kid loves to play,” Kingston said. “The unique thing is he’s still been very involved in our team. Whether it’s round the cage, the locker room, he has kind of an infectious personality…He recently got the sling off so he’s walking around without a sling. I know he’s chomping at the bit; everything is on schedule and he should be ready to go come spring time.”

Kerry was dealing with an oblique injury and is expected back to start his sophomore year as well while Sweatt will be back in January after a procedure on his knee.