GamecockCentral.com

Not this year. This year they’re prepping Beckham Field for a postseason for the first time since it was built in 2013 and the first time South Carolina’s hosted since 2002.

Usually, the Gamecocks are getting travel plans ready and shipping off somewhere to play as a No. 2 or 3 seed in some other team’s regional.

This postseason is a little different for head coach Beverly Smith and the Gamecock softball team.

“When we designed the stadium in 2013, we had all that in mind,” Smith said. “We wanted to meet all the TV criteria, the hosting criteria and I really do think we have one of the finest facilities in the country.”

The Gamecocks (45-14) start postseason play in their own regional Friday night, playing UNC Greensboro at 7 p.m. They’ll face either Liberty or Hofstra in the next round.

For this team, which has made the postseason every year since 2013, they know what comes with playing so many games over the course of a weekend and Smith thinks her players are ready for it.

“I think it’s important to be locked in,” she said. “I know all the teams have 40 wins so all the teams coming to this regional know how to win. This is the time of year where you have to be locked in.”

The Gamecocks are fresh off a trip to the SEC Tournament where they made history advancing all the way to the championship game before falling to Florida 3-1 when the Gators scored in just one inning.

It was the first time 2001 and first championship game appearance, helping vault the Gamecocks to the No. 9 overall seed in this year’s national tournament.

“It shows we can play with and beat anybody in the country,” Smith said. “We were just one pitch away from the opportunity to do that against Florida. I like the fight we showed.”

Now comes the hard part.

The Gamecocks haven’t advanced to a Super Regional under Smith, making it to the championship game of a regional before ultimately falling to the host team.

This year, they are the host team, which brings its own level of excitement and expectations. But Smith is stressing to her team not to think too far ahead because crazier things have happened.

“All games count one. We can’t start looking toward the super until we win this one,” she said. “Our focus is going to be on UNC Greensboro and then we’ll see who the opponent is. I think this team’s done a nice job focusing one game at a time.”