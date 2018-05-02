GamecockCentral.com

Fresh off a series win over then-No. 17 Vanderbilt, the Gamecocks’ postseason resume is pretty solid with three weeks left in the regular season to solidify the first postseason berth since 2016.

South Carolina found itself someplace Tuesday they haven’t been: squarely in the NCAA Tournament if the season ended now.

“The next three weeks are huge. We got three great teams we have to play the rest of the way. Today, that’s a huge win that we need to carry over until next weekend,” Hunter Taylor said. “We need to keep getting some good wins against good opponents.”

D1Baseball.com currently has South Carolina as the No. 3 seed in a regional hosted by East Carolina, joined by Stetson and UNC Greensboro.

It’s the first time this season the team had been included in this year’s postseason projections with roughly four weeks until Selection Monday.

The Gamecocks (26-18, 11-10 SEC) are fresh off two wins against teams that were currently in the top 20—LSU and Vanderbilt—and are winners of six of their last seven games.

Since hitting rock bottom in a 7-4 midweek loss to Presbyterian, the Gamecocks are outscoring opponents 49-34 while hitting .321 as a team. They’ve jumped up 13 spots in the RPI since then.

“It continues to show that we’re getting better as the season goes on, which is important and that we can beat really good teams,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “That’s two top-20 teams in the last two weeks that we’ve won series against. It’s another step in the process of getting this program as good as it can be.”

The schedule doesn’t get easier down the stretch, though, for a South Carolina tournament team ranked No. 48 in the RPI as of Wednesday morning.

After playing three teams in the top 15 of the RPI—including two in the top five—they have three more series against RPI top 25 teams down the stretch.

It starts at home this weekend against RPI No. 7 Ole Miss before hosting Missouri (25) and traveling to Texas A&M (14) to close out the regular season.

All three are opportunities to notch more Group 1 wins, which are defined as victories over teams ranked between 1-50 in the current RPI, in an effort to bolster their postseason resume.

“There’s nothing easy. We’re not asking for it to be easy,” Kingston said. “We’re just showing up to play as hard as we can every day and some days it doesn’t go our way and some days it has. Obviously as of late we’ve been playing good baseball.”