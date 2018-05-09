GamecockCentral.com

Like last week, if the season ended today the Gamecocks would be playing postseason baseball.

South Carolina made an appearance in both D1Baseball and BaseballAmerica's Field of 64 projections with both outlets having the Gamecocks playing a rather familiar opponent.

In both projections the Gamecocks would be traveling to Clemson for a regional as the No. 2 seed.

With the Tigers as a national seed in both site's projections facing the No. 4 seed, the Gamecocks are projected to play UNC Greensboro in the opening game by Baseball America with D1Baseball saying Indiana will play the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks (28-19, 13-11) SEC haven't played the Tigers in the postseason since beating them twice in a 2012 regional hosted at Founders Park.

There's still work to be done to solidify a postseason berth, and it starts Wednesday against College of Charleston before six games against SEC teams in the top 40 of the RPI.

Full Clemson regionals projections below:

D1 Baseball

1. Clemson (4)

2. South Carolina

3. Indiana

4. Navy

Baseball America

1. Clemson (4)

2. South Carolina

3. UNC Greensboro

4. Canisius