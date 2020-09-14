If things don’t change, it’s looking like two of South Carolina’s freshmen receivers are in line for some playing time.

South Carolina wraps up it’s camp Tuesday and will begin preparing for Tennessee Thursday morning, which means now is the time coaches are making decisions on which players will play.

This is the point in training camp where decisions are getting made.

“Right now Rico (Powers) and Ger-Cari (Caldwell) are two guys we plan on playing and plan on contributing for us,” Muschamp said. “Rico’s done some nice things, he sure has. He’s going to help us on special teams. He’s tough. He’s a guy that can cover kicks, a guy that can block and a guy that creates a lot of value for himself as a football player because of the physicality he plays with.”

South Carolina’s receiver room right now is made up of one player who had over 20 receptions last season (Shi Smith) and a lot of talented but inexperienced players after him.

Because of that, it leaves room for freshmen like Powers and Caldwell to come in and chisel out a role in Mike Bobo’s new offense.

Both enrolled over the summer and have impressed their teammates so far.

“I think both guys established their identity coming in,” Dakereon Joyner said. “Rico’s very, very fast and explosive guy in and out of breaks. Ger-Cari is a bigger, longer receiver with some speed. They both do a really good job and they’ll both help us out this year and in the future.”

Powers has drawn more headlines during camp, coming in and earning first-team reps as early as the second week of practice as Xavier Legette dealt with an ankle sprain.

The former four-star prospect and Rivals250 receiver was one of the higher-rated members of the Gamecocks’ 2020 class.

“Them boys some dogs. They come to practice every day and want to work. They want to get better and they want to see the field. Rico reminds me of me,” Jalen Brooks said. “I know it’s crazy to say because I was at a Division II but his camp performance reminds me of me. He’s always getting of the ball and wanting to block. He’s trying to make those plays to make him reliable on the field. That opened up my eyes with him. Especially during the scrimmages he’s done a phenomenal job.”

Caldwell’s story is a little different as a later find in the 2020 class who committed to South Carolina on National Signing Day.

He took a little while to get comfortable in Bobo’s offense but Muschamp said after the team’s second scrimmage the 6-foot-5 receiver was really coming into his own.

He’s the tallest receiver on the roster currently (Chad Terrell at 6-foot-3 is second) and gives the Gamecocks a downfield dimension they need.

“That boy is a ball hawk. If the ball’s in the air, he’s most likely coming down with it,” Brooks said. “It’s good to see young guys making plays.”