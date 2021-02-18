Before the season starts, GamecockCentral spoke with pitching coach Skylar Meade about the depth of the staff, the development he's seen from the freshman class and what the plan might look like for midweek games.

Two starters—Thomas Farr and Brannon Jordan—turned down money to return to school and the Gamecocks are mixing in a host of returning arms with a group of highly-regarded newcomers headlined by Will Sanders, Jack Mahoney, Magdiel Cotto and Jackson Phipps.

South Carolina comes into the year with postseason expectations ranked inside the top 20 in the majority of preseason polls with arguably its deepest stable of pitchers since Mark Kingston took over.

GC: How important was it getting guys like Farr and Jordan back?

“I think certainly our best recruits were (Farr) and Brannon Jordan and getting them to come back to school. They both have tremendous faith in themselves you do what they did when you have that faith in yourself and you know what you’re capable of. Thomas is not the type of person that will ever short change himself. I’m speaking to baseball but he’d be a success in anything. Whatever his baseball life is—whether that means he never plays after South Carolina or he’s a first-rounder and plays in the big leagues for 15 years—I know he’ll maximize all he has. Not everybody can look in the mirror and say that. He is a person I know when he puts his head down at night he can say, ‘I got after it today. I can live with that.’ Not everyone can truly, truly that say that.”

Also see: The latest with running back Jaylon Glover

GC: Do you feel like this group is very deep and able to compete week in and week out in the SEC?

SM: “I mean I absolutely do. I really like this group. To say we have every answer to what this season’s throwing at us—if you ask me in the sixth week of the season in the seventh inning and we’re up by a run and we have a left-right-left coming up. Who’s that guy? That could change. It may evolve. It might be one of those lefties. It could be a righty who’s just rocking and rolling.

I think some of this will happen by guys rising to the occasion of real baseball. I say that with no negatives to the scrimmages and what we do. Sometimes in our sport you see guys look different against an opponent. We have to keep our eyes open for that. We’re going to do in our time here and be heightened in terms of who’s getting better, who’s able to do certain things, who’s not able to do certain things.

I think there are enough options in there with guys and personnel where we can figure some stuff out and win a lot of ballgames. I think we’ll be in a lot of close games because college baseball and the SEC in general is so loaded up. What hopefully will be our edge is we have a lot of hungry guys, whether that’s returners who got a year taken from them, whether they’re young guys ready to prove themselves to their teammates and country.

Also see: Gamecocks host NC linebacker on virtual visit

I think we have a lot of properly motivated people. I’m excited to see it when it’s real. There are a couple guys where you just know. You say, ‘This is the person I’ve seen and he’s good and I like him. But he might be able to turn it up to another level once things are real starting at 4:02 p.m. on Friday.’’

GC: Do you like what you've seen from your freshmen from a development standpoint?

“I really have. You know what it actually tells me? It’s not my eyes or guy as a coach. It’s the way the older guys respond to them and hold them accountable but also speak of them. They really believe in these guys. These dudes are not finished products and some stuff they’ll have to learn.

Some will have to learn things quicker than others but I think they can be really good, man. A lot of them are blessed with size and talent, and some of that you can’t teach. But I’ve been very pleased in terms of picking up finite details we work on that we know as coaches or older guys know are important but they had no idea.

Stuff like not tipping your pitches, working with proper tempo, handling the small game, throwing every pitch with intent. They don’t have a clue. That’s not their fault. It’s our job to teach them. I’ve seen that difference with most of those young guys and that’s very exciting.”

GC: How do you guys plan on attacking those midweek starts and a talented group of freshmen?

“I think it’s going to be interesting. Not that we’ve never not done this. If you are one of our best pitchers—one of our 10 or 12, whatever the case may be—you have to be ready to throw on the weekends. There’s not going to be a guy siting there in the reserves and you say, ‘Well, we probably should have used so and so but we were going to start him on Tuesday or Wednesday.’

We’re going to throw the best guy in a given moment we think is going to help us win. Then we’ll figure out the next day after that time has ended. If that means we handle the midweek like we did in the final game pre-COVID with the Citadel where we threw a bunch of guys and had a bunch of dudes with high-intensity, three-to-six-outs stuff we’ll do that.

If it’s going to be a deal like with Carmen Mlodzinski as a freshman where you had the Citadel and the Furman outings where it was five to seven innings of getting after guys. Maybe that happens to. I think those answers are solely in our players’ hands. If guys are performing and warrant being used a certain way then we’ll use them. If we need to use guys in a lot of small doses cause that’s how they pitch best, then we’ll do that very same thing too.”

Also see: Instant analysis from Wednesday's hoops loss

GC: You've preached strike throwing since you've arrived, do you feel like this group can fill up the zone like you expect?

“Last year, if you went through our numbers we had a lot of statistical things—in a 16 game sample size—that were really high-level, top 15 in the country. But, where we had some drop off was our starters were strike throwers but we had some issues with guys in the bullpen not pounding the zone enough and not doing their job at as high of a level as they could.

That hurt us in a couple tight games. My hope is that we’re going to throw guys we know are going to stuff the zone. We have more of them so we might not have to ride with someone that gets squirrelly with the zone. Do I think we’re going to be like a UC Irvine used to be where we walk two guys a game? I don’t think that’s going to happen.

You don’t see that in the SEC with the types of power arms we have, but I think we will be very solid with that and still strike out our fair share of guys. We struck out a bunch of dudes last year in a small sample size. Will it be that high? I don’t know. All I care about is: are we getting outs and not giving up runs? That’s the reality.”