Last month, GamecockScoop previewed some of the potential surprise teams in 2023. This month is a preview of the potential disappointments in 2023. We hope you enjoy and feel free to let us know who we missed.

Wake Forest - Dave Clawson has overcome greater odds, but attempting to collect at least 8 wins without quarterback Sam Hartman (and others) is probably too much to ask.

Coastal Carolina - Jamey Chadwell wasted little time jumping to Liberty when the opportunity arose. He did everything he could at Coastal to potentially launch him into a P5 coaching gig. Unfortunately, that scenario never played out. Tim Beck is now charged with matching last year’s 9 win total.

Kent State - Sean Lewis had the most talented roster he has ever had at Kent State and only managed 5 wins. After being passed over for the Cincinnati job, Lewis joined coach Prime in Boulder . The mass exodus of the best Golden Flashes players began not long after Lewis’ exit. The portal will help stymie some of the losses, but the rebuild is fully underway.

Cincinnati - Losing Luke Fickell and gaining Scott Satterfield is a net loss for the Bearcats. Cincinnati has had plenty of defections in the offseason and also joins the Big 12 this year. Welcome to Power 5 football Cincy. It might be a while before reaching 9 wins again.

Purdue - Ryan Walters will likely be successful at Purdue over the long run. However, matching last years’ record of 8 wins and an appearance in the Big Ten championship game is nothing more than a pipe dream for the Boilermakers.

TCU - Lightening is not going to strike twice for the Horned Frogs. They will catch all of no one by surprise in 2023 and also face a beefed up Big 12 schedule. Landing in the National Championship game in subsequent years is not going to happen and they may have trouble winning their own conference.

Tennessee - The media loves Tennessee. GamecockScoop is not so easily convinced. The Vols will still field a strong team but unlikely one to win 11 games again. Replacing a quarterback of Hendon Hooker’s status is no easy task. Joe Milton played fine against Clemson in the bowl game. Replicating that performance on a consistent basis is another challenge altogether.

Maryland - Mike Locksley continues to pitch the message that the Terps are owning the DMV. Regardless if that statement is true (even Maryland’s own fanbase does not believe it), Maryland is stuck in a division with Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. Meaning three losses are automatically built in and the Terps only have nine more swings at the plate to reach last season’s 8 wins.

Indiana - Tom Allen would have probably already been shuttled out the door if not for his massive buyout. Allen has flipped his staff and roster as much as anyone in the past year. The Hoosiers are in the same division as Maryland and face some of the same obstacles.

Northwestern - Pat Fitzgerald’s Wildcats have won 4 games over the past two years. It will be difficult for Northwestern to become noteworthy in the Big Ten again as long as Bret Bielema is at Illinois. Bielema has quickly turned the tide in recruiting and the best in-state talent now goes to Champaign.

Syracuse - Dino Babers has had a roller coaster ride at Syracuse. It is anyone’s guess how the Orange will pan out year to year. The ACC may not be an elite P5 football conference, however, Syracuse does not have the talented depth they need to compete for an ACC championship.

Kansas - Lance Liepold had Kansas firing out the gates in 2022 before reverting back to the mean in the later part of the season. Liepold’s high school recruiting has been on par with G5 schools and that does not bold well for future success. He will need a strong effort from his staff and also land some studs out of the portal to reach another 6 wins in 2023.

West Virginia - The job Neal Brown has done during his tenure at West Virginia can be best described as average. The mountaineer fanbase wants more. West Virginia will be borderline bowl eligible (again) and more of the same in 2023, which will probably land Brown on the hot seat.

North Texas - The Mean Green decided to make a coaching change as they switch conferences from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference. They cannot seem to get ahead of UTSA and will soon have Tulane to battle as well. North Texas may reach 7 wins again, but will be heavily challenged to be in the conversation as a conference contender.

Bowling Green - Scott Loeffler is close to losing the Falcon fanbase. Loeffler has struggled to prevent top talent from transferring out and his plea on social media for ball players did not sit well with loyal supporters. Last year’s 6 win total will probably be the height of Loeffler’s tenure. It is safe to say at least 8 MAC schools had better recruiting classes than Bowling Green.

Florida - The Florida fanbase can point to their top 15 recruiting class as a reason to believe their beloved Gators are headed in the right direction. The rest of the SEC can point to Florida’s many highly rated recruiting classes that led to only 6 wins in 2022. The Gators were inconsistent and despite having some talented players coming in, will likely be inconsistent again in 2023. Florida will have a difficult time leaping back into contention for the SEC crown anytime soon.

Missouri - It still feels odd Missouri is in the SEC. It was even more odd when the Tigers gave Eli Drinkwitz a multi-year contract extension. Missouri has yet to win more than 6 games under Drinkwitz’s leadership. More of the same is sure to follow.

Vanderbilt - Major props go out to Cark Lea for snagging conference victories over Kentucky, Florida, and nearly becoming bowl eligible. The out-of-conference slate is setup for Vandy to go 4-0. If they can parlay that into two more conference wins, the ‘Dores will go bowling. Becoming anything more relevant is not realistic for Vandy in the SEC.

Mississippi State - Zach Arnett started off on the right foot with a victory over Illinois, but maintaining that momentum will be difficult. Make no mistake about it, there is only one Mike Leach. The Bulldogs play in the SEC West meaning one slip up in production or recruiting could cause them to eventually tumble down in the standings.



