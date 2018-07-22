It's July and it's time for another edition of the S.C. Pro-Am. This year is quite a mixed bag as there are several new faces in addition to the familiar. This year also features three N.B.A. players, two of which, went head-to-head. Chris Silva, Felipe Haase, and Justin Minaya did not participate. Day 1 Photo Gallery



Maik Kotsar Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central

Maik Kotsar showed up noticeably slimmer than the past two seasons. He had his work cut out for him having to spend most of the game guarding former Gamecock Carlos Powell. Kotsar was adequate on defense, but never really engaged during the game. Offensively, he was somewhat stale, and outside of a few layups, his mid to outside game was flat. Kotsar finished the night with a modest eight points.

Jair Bolden Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central

Jair Bolden, the George Washington transfer, looked pretty comfortable on the court. He comes in looking like he's already got the makings of an SEC-type build. He's a quick kid, above-average handling ability and didn't look intimidated at all. He didn't play a ton of minutes tonight, so it was difficult to get a real feel for his game, but he definitely looks to one of the more talented newcomers to this year's team. Bolden will have two years of eligibility after sitting out the 2018-2019 season. He was credited with seven points tonight but I'm pretty confident he scored more.

Nathan Nelson Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central

Nathan Nelson comes to South Carolina via Murfreesboro, TN as a walk-on. Nelson is 6'7, but will need to put on a good bit of weight. He's more athletic than previous walk-ons, but will undoubtedly spend a good bit of time on the end of the bench. Nelson was credited with five points.

A.J. Lawson Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central

A.J. Lawson is definitely a player I was very intrigued to see. I've read where several folks doubt the hype that surrounds this kid, and I'm not sure that's warranted. While very lanky, this kid can get up. Compared to other kids who came in as 4-star recruits, I'd put Lawson in the upper group. He has an above-average shot, and he's not afraid to attack the rim. He'll definitely need to bulk up, but will be a fun one to watch. Lawson was credited with 18 points.

Tre Campbell Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central

Tre Campbell, in my opinion, was the biggest surprise of the newcomers. It was hard to know what to expect from a guy who hasn't played for over a year. Campbell didn't really look like a guy who was coming off a knee injury. He will definitely see plenty of time at the point, and looks to have the ability to score. Like Wes Myers Frank Booker, he will be looked to for immediate leadership. Campbell was credited with 23 points. The Georgetown transfer will have one season with the Gamecocks.

T.J. Moss Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central

T.J. Moss never really found a groove Sunday as he really struggled to find his shot. In leagues such as the Pro-am, it's hard for players to really have an identity, especially for a guy whose never participated. I hope to get a better feel for Moss when he takes the court again on Wednesday. He's a high energy kid who couldn't get his shot to fall, but that didn't keep him from staying involved in the game. Moss was credited with five points.

Jason Cudd Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central

Collyn Taylor, I mean Jason Cudd, looked way more comfortable than this time last year. Cudd looks to have more coordination and confidence. I'm not ready to say he's going to be inserted into the starting lineup just yet, but it's easy to see that he's been putting in work. He moved up and the down the court much better and also seems to be more understanding of what he's able to do. At one point, he used his body to create space, and the poor kid he made contact with ended up in a different zip code. Cudd has always gotten high praise from Frank Martin, and it wouldn't surprise me to see Cudd earn more meaningful minutes. Cudd was credited with eight points.

Keyshawn Bryant Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central

Keyshawn Bryant lived up to his billing as an athletic freak. The kid can leap out of the gym. The only problem, is that he tried to leap every chance he got, and rarely did it end up being meaningful. The guy's athletic...there's certainly no doubt about that. However, he's extremely raw, and will definitely experience some growing pains this season as he learns the finer points of playing college basketball, especially in the SEC. There's a lot to be excited about with Bryant, though. He reminds me a lot of a young Chris Silva. Bryant finished with four points.

Alanzo Frink Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central

Alano Frink was another prospect that I was very intrigued to see. He's a thick-bodied kid, but not as tall as I expected...unless you consider the hair which probably added another 6-8 inches. He still looks to have a high school body type that will need to improve to keep up with the pace of college basketball, but I'm sure he's well aware of that already. Considering he was teamed up with Sindarius Thornwell, his touches were quite limited. He did drive the lane once showing that he does have the ability to attack the basket. The lack of size concerns me with this year's team, so Frink will definitely be counted on to provide some minutes. Frink finished with five points.

