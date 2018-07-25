Welcome to day 2 of the S.C. Pro-Am. As expected, several of South Carolina's newcomers looked much more comfortable with T.J. Moss leading the way. Gamecock Central was there to bring you complete coverage of the night's games. Day 1 Photo Gallery

Jair Bolden Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central

Jair Bolden was fairly consistent from his first night's performance. Bolden is a thick-bodied guard who is able to handle the ball and is an above-average passer. So far, he hasn't show a consistent shot, but will drive to the rim given the opportunity. Having only seen Bolden play twice now, I'm interested to see how he develops for next season as he sits due to his transfer. Bolden finished the night with seven points, three rebounds and two assists.

Maik Kotsar Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central

Maik Kotsar showed a much more active approach is Wednesday's game. He was aggressive going to the basket, which was missing in the first game. Granted, he was matched up against a less mobile Jason Cudd, but I like what I saw from Kotsar. When he saw an opportunity, he took it. His outside shot is still extremely suspect, but I'm pretty sure Frank Martin would much rather Kotsar focus more on being a guy who plays close to the basket. Kotsar will be a very important piece for the Gamecocks if they're going to have any success while waiting for the younger guys to develop. Kotsar finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Keyshawn Bryant Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central

Keyshawn Bryant is quite possibly the biggest project in this year's class. As has been stated numerous times...the kid is a phenomenal athlete. Aside from that, all aspects of his game are in the developmental stages. He struggles to hit shots from various distances around the basket, and honestly looks a little overwhelmed right now. On the positive side, the kid doesn't quit. I'm sure he'll show signs of improvement once the game starts slowing down for him and he understands what is expected of him. He does have a tremendous upside, and it will be interesting to see how well he transitions to the college game under South Carolina's staff. Bryant finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Jason Cudd Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central

Jason Cudd, while still a work in progress, has come quite a way in his first year in the program. Last year at this time, Cudd had major conditioning issues which prevented him from really participating. This year, that isn't an issue at all. For a seven footer, keeping up with the pace of a game like the ones in the pro-am is a pretty significant task. While I see improvement from the big man, he's still a liability. As has been stated, pro-am style games are not really suited for bigs, so Cudd is often matched up with someone smaller and quicker. He's generally left watching his guy take an easy path to the basket. However, you can't deny that Cudd is a coachable kid who's going to give 110%. Cudd finished with four points and two rebounds.

Tre Campbell Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central

Tre Campbell gives the Gamecocks what they desperately missed last year. He's a true point guard who has the ability to score in addition to being able to distribute the ball. If you look at his numbers during his career at Georgetown, you'd may not be very impressed. However, I like what Campbell brings to the court. With Campbell having one final year to prove himself, I expect him to really flourish. He should get plenty of minutes as the younger guards go through their growing pains. Campbell is fearless and should serve well as a leader in his final season of eligibility. Campbell finished with 22 points, four rebounds and five assists.

T.J. Moss Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central

Without a doubt, T.J. Moss was the surprise of the evening. He was extremely quite his first night, but Wednesday was much, much different. Moss had one of those nights where everything was falling. He also showed the ball handling skills that many have raved about. The thing I liked, was that Moss wasn't afraid to mix it up with the older, more experienced players. He even did a little trash talking which I was amused by. If Moss is able to provide the type of scoring he showed tonight, it will be hard to keep him off the floor. Moss did have some freshman moments, but I really liked what I saw from him tonight. Moss and Campbell could really provide a nice duo at the point guard spot. Moss finished with 37 points (8-11 3pt), five rebounds and six assists.

A.J. Lawson Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central

It's easy to see why Frank Martin likes A.J. Lawson. He's a kid that has a flair and plays with a good basketball IQ. While he didn't have the best night shooting the ball, he's an extremely active player who's always looking to make a play. However, he plays within his ability, and doesn't try to do more than he's capable. Keyshawn Bryant came in with the reputation that he's a dunking machine, but I'd argue that Lawson is right there with him. Lawson will need to bulk up to handle the rigors of college basketball, but the potential is there. Lawson finished with 14 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Hassani Gravett Chris Gillespie, Gamecock Central