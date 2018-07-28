Welcome to day 3 of the S.C. Pro-Am. Once again, South Carolina was well represented as several players had their most productive outputs. In addition, local stars Tevin Mack and Jalek Felton also participated. As always, Gamecock Central was there to provide full coverage. Day 1 Photo Gallery Day 2 Photo Gallery Day 3 Photo Gallery

A.J. Lawson

A.J. Lawson easily had his best game Saturday. He has a very good feel for the game, and isn't afraid to drive if the opportunity presents itself. His outside shot wasn't falling as well as he would like, but he more than made up for it by taking the ball inside. The biggest areas of concern for him, like so many young players, will be learning Frank's defensive system, and learning to play within himself. He has all the tools, and once he really gets into the strength system at South Carolina, he'll be a fan favorite. Lawson finished with 25 points and nine rebounds.

Jair Bolden

Even though it'll be over a year until we see Jair Bolden play, it's fun to speculate what he may be like once the time comes. He's a very solid guard who can handle the ball, and has the ability to score. He started off pretty slow, but really started to get better as the game progressed. Considering South Carolina really struggled at the guard position a season ago...they look to be set for a few years at this point. Bolden finished with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Maik Kotsar

Kotsar really stayed the course he's been on the past couple of games. His inside game, while not polished, has shown signs of improvement. Defensively, he has shown flashes, but in a foul happy league such as the SEC, it'll be interesting to see how that translates into season play. He looks to be in superb shape, which will be vital considering how many minutes he'll be expected to play. I like Kotsar under the rim, but anywhere else, he seems to be a liability. A lot of South Carolina's success will ride on Kotsar's ability to perform up to expectations. Kotsar finished with eight points and five rebounds.

Hassani Gravett

Gravett continues to be one of if not the most athletic guy on the court. If the basketball talent catches up with the athletic ability, watch out. The kid is all over the place and when he's comfortable, he's able to make his teammates better. It's when he tries to do too much that he gets into trouble. As I've stated before, Gravett could really flourish this year playing his more natural shooting guard position. If he stays disciplined and plays the way Frank expects him too, this could be his breakout season. Gravett finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Alanzo Frink

Saturday finally provided an opportunity to see more of Alanzo Frink. His first game wasn't much to write about, and he didn't play in the second game. To put it bluntly, Frink is a bully. He's a thick-bodied kid who has obviously learned to use his mass to his advantage. As the game went on, Frink became more and more comfortable. While he still has a ways to go to get into true playing condition, he does provide Frank Martin a big body who can move people in the paint. While not as tall, he somewhat reminds me of former Gamecock Tony Kitchings. Frink has some mechanical issues which will need to be worked out. He shoots the ball very low, and will definitely need to learn to elevate. Frink did provide the OMG moment of the night when bowled right over Carlos Powell who was set to take the charge. Not only did Powell get destroyed...no foul was called and Frink got an easy two. Frink finished with 24 points and three rebounds.

Tre Campbell

I continue to be impressed with what Tre Campbell brings to the team. He's an intelligent floor general who rarely makes a bad decision. Having a seasoned vet such as Campbell is vital for the young guards on this Gamecock team. He's able to control the offense, find open guys, and if needed, create his own shot. He can drive, or he can shoot from outside. He's a very solid player who could have a season very similar to Frank Booker. Campbell finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

T.J. Moss

T.J. Moss, once again, showed a much more aggressive approach than he did on day one. Sometime, it was too aggressive. He was so eager to drive the ball, and take his defender one-on-one, that he ended up turning the ball over quite a bit. We even joked at one point that we wondered if he knew he was allowed to pass the ball. However, Moss hit his fair share of shots. As of now, I'd say he and Lawson are the two most advanced freshmen from what I've seen. Moss will need to know what he can and can't do, and will really need to study what Tre Campbell does when running the offense. I have to say I love how quickly Moss gets rid of the ball. The ball barely touches his hands before it's already on its way back out. Moss has the potential to be a very good if not great player for the Gamecocks. Moss finished with 34 points and 15 rebounds.

Keyshawn Bryant

When Keyshawn Bryant committed to South Carolina, he was called a dunking machine. I wondered if that was a nice way of saying that was the one thing he was good at. Unfortunately, it looks like that may just be the strongest part of his game. He is very raw in all other areas. His shooting, ball handling and passing are all works in progress. As stated before, he's an athletic freak, but athleticism only goes so far when playing college basketball. I'll be interested in seeing what type of progress Bryant makes in Frank Martin's system. Bryant finished with 19 points and four rebounds.

Jason Cudd