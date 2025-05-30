Professional Gamecocks

This will be a loaded update, recapping which undrafted Gamecocks signed where plus a look at where/what Carolina alumni did, or are doing, across the NBA, WNBA and MLB seasons.
WNBA
Atlanta Dream:
Allisha Gray- Gray has been the best WNBA Gamecock not named Wilson. She's right behind A'ja in scoring at 6th in the league with 20.3 pts per night. She's also dishing out five assists a night and pulling down 5.3 rebounds. Allisha is also a 42.5% shooter from three.
Te-Hina Paopao- Te-Hina has made four starts and is averaging five points a game while shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.
Indiana Fever:
Aliyah Boston- Aliyah is off to a fast third season in the WNBA. She's pulling down 10 rebounds a night and scoring 16.8 pts per game. The rebounding number is good enough for fourth in the league. She is going to be without Caitlyn Clark for the next several weeks. Boston is hitting 72% of her foul shots.
Chicago Sky
Kamilla Cardoso- Kamilla is yet another Gamecock playing quality minutes. She's averaging 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per night.
Dallas Wings
Tyahsa Harris- Harris has comes off the bench playing 16+ minutes a night. She averages 4.6 points and 2.6 assists.
Las Vegas Aces
Tiffany Mitchell- After the health scare Tiffany faced last season, playing 12.8 a minutes a night is a huge win. Mitchell is averaging 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.
A'ja Wilson- She's still one of the leagues premier players. Wilson is fifth in the WNBA in scoring at 20.8 pts game, second in rebounding at 10.8 a game and leads the league in blocks with 2.3 per game.
Los Angeles Sparks
Sania Feagin- Sania has appeared in one game, playing for one minute.
Seattle Storm
Zia Cooke- Zia's career never blossomed in LA, so moving to Seattle was needed. She has elevated herself to a rotational player averaging 9.8 minutes a night. Cooke is scoring 3.8 points per game and shooting 40% from three-point range.
While not currently on rosters, Laeticia Amihere, Brea Hall, Kiki Herbert-Harrigan, Destinni Henderson and Victaria Saxton could all pop up on rosters as the season takes its toll. Also one-time Gamecock and National Champion, Saniya Rivers, is currently averaging eight points a night for the Connecticut Sun.
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies
G.G. Jackson- Jackson was injured for most of the season. He did appear in 29 games for Memphis, scoring 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and an assist per game. Jackson also played nine games in the G-League and averaged 18 points per game.
Toronto Raptors
A.J. Lawson- Lawson had his best statistical season in the NBA scoring 9.1 points with 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Lawson appeared in 37 G-League games and averaged 20.8 points.
Of note, one-time South Carolina players, Devin Carter, Anthony Gill and Justin Minaya all played in the NBA for parts of the 2024-2025 season. Carter played in 36 games for the Sacramento Kings and averaged 3.8 pts, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Gill appeared in 51 games for the Washington Wizards and averaged 2.5 pts, 1.3 rebounds and .3 assists per game. Justin Minaya played in 19 games for the Portland Trail Blazers and averaged under one point/rebound/assist per game.
MLB
Minnesota Twins
Jonah Bride- Bride was traded to Minnesota after appearing in 12 games for the Marlins. Across both teams, he's hitting .185 with no home runs and five RBIs. Jonah is hitting .250 with a .587 OPS in 20 games with the Twins.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Carmen Mlodzinski- Carmen has transitioned into a starting role this season for Pittsburgh. Across nine starts he is 1-4 with a 5.67 ERA with 28 strikeouts and 12 walks in 39.2 innings.
New York Yankees
Clarke Schmidt- Clarke has made eight starts for the first-place New York Yankees. He is 2-2 with an ERA of 3.95 with 42 strikeouts and 20 walks in 43.1 innings. His last start on May 28, 2025, was his best. He threw six shoutout innings with four strikeouts and one walk. Four of his last five starts have been "quality starts".
Houston Astros
Christian Walker- The longest tenured active MLB Gamecock got off to a slow start with his new team but is hitting better lately. He is batting .212 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs. Walker's OPS has climbed to .641.
Jordan Montgomery is out of the season with an elbow injury. He did not appear in a game this season.
NFL
This list of the Gamecocks will include players that were drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and players that signed Free Agent tenders after the draft.
AFC East
Miami Dolphins
Cam Smith (DB)
Alex Huntley (DL)- Undrafted Free Agent
Buffalo Bills
T.J. Sanders (DT)- Second Round Draft Pick #41 overall.
New York Jets
Zack Bailey (OL)
Kai Kroger (P)- Undrafted Free Agent
New England Patriots
Marcellas Dial, Jr (DB)
AFC North
Cleveland Browns
Gage Larvadain (WR)- Undrafted Free Agent
Cincinnati Bengals
Demetrius Knight Jr. (LB)- Second Round Pick #49 overall.
AFC South
Jacksonville Jaguars
Dennis Daley (OL)
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs
Darius Rush (DB)
Las Vegas Raiders
Tonka Hemingway (DT)- Fourth Round Pick #135
Los Angeles Chargers
Dalevon Campbell (WR)- Undrafted Free Agent
Kyle Kennard (LB)- Fourth Round Pick #125 overall
Raheim "Rocket" Sanders (RB)- Undrafted Free Agent
Denver Broncos
Nate Adkins (TE)
Nick Gargiulo (OL)
NFC
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
Jalen Brooks (WR)
Israel Mukuamu (DB)
New York Giants
Dante Miller (RB)
O'Donnell Fortune (DB)- Undrafted Free Agent
Washington Commanders
Deebo Samuel (WR)
Javon Kinlaw (DL)
Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Muse (TE)
NFC North
Green Bay Packers
Kinsley Enagbare (DL)
Keisean Nixon (DB)
Chicago Bears
Zacch Pickens (DL)
NFC South
Carolina Panthers
Rico Dowdle (RB)
Jaycee Horn (DB)
Xavier Legette (WR)
Bam Martin-Scott (LB)- Undrafted Free Agent
D.J. Wonnum (LB/DE)
New Orleans Saints
Spencer Rattler (QB)
Torricelli Simpkins (OL)- Undrafted Free Agent
Atlanta Falcons
Jovaughn Gwyn (OL)
Joshua Simon (TE)- Undrafted Free Agent
NFC West
Seattle Seahawks
Nick Emmanwori (DB)- Second Round Pick #35 overall
Ernest Jones IV (LB)
Long-time vets like Jadeveon Clowney and Stephon Gilmore are still on the market and could be signed prior to the start of training camp. One-time Gamecock Jordan Burch was drafted in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals.
Bonus
Trick Williams, former Gamecock football player then known as Matrick Belton, is the first ever wrestler to be under contract with the WWE to capture the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. He did so last week at NXT Battleground when he defeated Joe Hendry. I still believe though.