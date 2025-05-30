Professional Gamecocks

This will be a loaded update, recapping which undrafted Gamecocks signed where plus a look at where/what Carolina alumni did, or are doing, across the NBA, WNBA and MLB seasons.

Atlanta Dream:

Allisha Gray- Gray has been the best WNBA Gamecock not named Wilson. She's right behind A'ja in scoring at 6th in the league with 20.3 pts per night. She's also dishing out five assists a night and pulling down 5.3 rebounds. Allisha is also a 42.5% shooter from three.

Te-Hina Paopao- Te-Hina has made four starts and is averaging five points a game while shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Indiana Fever:

Aliyah Boston- Aliyah is off to a fast third season in the WNBA. She's pulling down 10 rebounds a night and scoring 16.8 pts per game. The rebounding number is good enough for fourth in the league. She is going to be without Caitlyn Clark for the next several weeks. Boston is hitting 72% of her foul shots.

Chicago Sky

Kamilla Cardoso- Kamilla is yet another Gamecock playing quality minutes. She's averaging 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per night.

Dallas Wings

Tyahsa Harris- Harris has comes off the bench playing 16+ minutes a night. She averages 4.6 points and 2.6 assists.

Las Vegas Aces

Tiffany Mitchell- After the health scare Tiffany faced last season, playing 12.8 a minutes a night is a huge win. Mitchell is averaging 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.

A'ja Wilson- She's still one of the leagues premier players. Wilson is fifth in the WNBA in scoring at 20.8 pts game, second in rebounding at 10.8 a game and leads the league in blocks with 2.3 per game.

Los Angeles Sparks

Sania Feagin- Sania has appeared in one game, playing for one minute.

Seattle Storm

Zia Cooke- Zia's career never blossomed in LA, so moving to Seattle was needed. She has elevated herself to a rotational player averaging 9.8 minutes a night. Cooke is scoring 3.8 points per game and shooting 40% from three-point range.

While not currently on rosters, Laeticia Amihere, Brea Hall, Kiki Herbert-Harrigan, Destinni Henderson and Victaria Saxton could all pop up on rosters as the season takes its toll. Also one-time Gamecock and National Champion, Saniya Rivers, is currently averaging eight points a night for the Connecticut Sun.