Professional Gamecocks: 2022 MLB Wrap-up
Eleven former members of the Garnet and Black logged some MLB service in 2022. There will be no Gamecock alumni playing in the World Series this season as Cody Morris, (Cleveland), and Clarke Schmidt, (Yankees), both fell in the American League playoffs. Morris and Jonah Bride made their MLB debuts in 2022. Here are the final numbers from the 11 Gamecocks from 2022.
Pitchers
Taylor Widener (Arizona): 0-1, 3.63 ERA in 17.1 innings pitched. Widener spent his 2022 season up and down between The Show and Triple-A. He pitched in 14 big league games. He struck out 14 and walked five. He had a WAR of 0.2.
Clarke Schmidt (NY Yankees): 5-5, 3.12 ERA, with two saves in 57.2 innings. Schmidt carved himself a role in the Yankees bullpen in 2022. He struck out 56 and walked 23 hitters. He had a WAR of 0.8. In the postseason, Clarke pitched 1 inning in the ALCS against Houston suffering a loss after allowing two back-to-back solo home runs in Game 1. He also pitched in two games of the ALDS and suffered a loss in game 3 against Cleveland.
Cody Morris (Cleveland): Morris made his MLB debut in 2022. He started 5 games and finished 1-2 with a 2.28 ERA. He threw 23.2 innings and allowed 21 hits with 23 strikeouts and 12 walks. He had a WAR of 0.4. Morris pitched two innings in the ALDS against the Yankees he struck out 3 and allowed no baserunners.
Jordan Montgomery (Yankees and Cardinals): 9-6, 3.48 ERA in 178.1 innings pitched. He allowed 159 hits and struck out 158 to only 36 walks. Montgomery had a WAR of 0.8. Montgomery threw 2.2 innings of scoreless relief in the NLWCS against the Phillies. He allowed 2 hits, and 3 walks, and struck out 3.
Wil Crowe (Pittsburgh): 6-10, 4.38 ERA in 76 innings. Crowe started one game for the Pirates but primarily pitched out of the bullpen. He recorded 4 saves in 60 appearances. Crowe struck out 68 and allowed 38 walks. He had a WAR of 0.1.
Position Players
Christian Walker (Arizona): Walker had his best season as a professional in his 8-year career. He hit only .242 but he slugged 36 home runs and 94 RBIs. If you are someone that cares about "slashing" Walker went .327/.477/.804. He played in 160 games and drew 69 walks. His WAR was 5.1.
Max Schrock (Cincinnati): Schrock spend most of 2022 in the minors but he did appear in 13 MLB games. He had 27 plate appearances and had 4 hits and 1 RBI. His batting average was .154.
Whit Merrifield (Kansas City and Toronto): .250 batting average with 11 home runs and 58 RBIs. Merrifield took a step back from his All-Star 2021 season. He stole 16 bases after stealing 40 in 2021. He slashed .298/.352/.673. He went 1-5 in the ALWCS in two games.
Grayson Griener (Arizona): Griener saw little big-league action in 2022. He played in only two games going 1-6 with two walks and three strikeouts.
Jonah Bride (Oakland): Bride made his MLB debut in 2022. He played in 58 games and had 187 plate appearances. He had 1 home run and 6 RBIs with 1 stolen base. He struck out 32 times and drew 19 walks. Bride finished 2022 with a .204 batting average. Bride played 1st, 2nd, and 3rd for Oakland and had a .976 fielding percentage.
Jackie Bradley (Boston and Toronto): Jackie appeared in 131 games and hit .203 with 4 home runs and 38 RBIs. He struck 77 times in 370 plate appearances. He also drew 24 walks. He struck out in his only postseason plate appearance in the ALWCS. Bradley is a Gold Glove finalist for OF. Bradley pitched an inning for Boston and recorded a strikeout.