Eleven former members of the Garnet and Black logged some MLB service in 2022. There will be no Gamecock alumni playing in the World Series this season as Cody Morris , (Cleveland), and Clarke Schmidt , (Yankees), both fell in the American League playoffs. Morris and Jonah Bride made their MLB debuts in 2022. Here are the final numbers from the 11 Gamecocks from 2022.

Taylor Widener (Arizona): 0-1, 3.63 ERA in 17.1 innings pitched. Widener spent his 2022 season up and down between The Show and Triple-A. He pitched in 14 big league games. He struck out 14 and walked five. He had a WAR of 0.2.

Clarke Schmidt (NY Yankees): 5-5, 3.12 ERA, with two saves in 57.2 innings. Schmidt carved himself a role in the Yankees bullpen in 2022. He struck out 56 and walked 23 hitters. He had a WAR of 0.8. In the postseason, Clarke pitched 1 inning in the ALCS against Houston suffering a loss after allowing two back-to-back solo home runs in Game 1. He also pitched in two games of the ALDS and suffered a loss in game 3 against Cleveland.

Cody Morris (Cleveland): Morris made his MLB debut in 2022. He started 5 games and finished 1-2 with a 2.28 ERA. He threw 23.2 innings and allowed 21 hits with 23 strikeouts and 12 walks. He had a WAR of 0.4. Morris pitched two innings in the ALDS against the Yankees he struck out 3 and allowed no baserunners.

Jordan Montgomery (Yankees and Cardinals): 9-6, 3.48 ERA in 178.1 innings pitched. He allowed 159 hits and struck out 158 to only 36 walks. Montgomery had a WAR of 0.8. Montgomery threw 2.2 innings of scoreless relief in the NLWCS against the Phillies. He allowed 2 hits, and 3 walks, and struck out 3.

Wil Crowe (Pittsburgh): 6-10, 4.38 ERA in 76 innings. Crowe started one game for the Pirates but primarily pitched out of the bullpen. He recorded 4 saves in 60 appearances. Crowe struck out 68 and allowed 38 walks. He had a WAR of 0.1.