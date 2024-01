For the second time in the last five years the San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. In their prior matchup in Super Bowl LIV, Kansas City erased a 10-point 4th quarter deficit winning 31-20. The Chiefs are making their third Super Bowl appearance since that date. This is San Francisco's first trip back since their fourth quarter collapse. Deebo Samuel was the 49ers leading receiver with 39 yards. He also added 53 yards on the ground. Samuel set the Super Bowl record for most rushing yards by a wide receiver in the process. This time around, he'll be joined by fellow Gamecock Javon Kinlaw. The Ravens offense sputtered and ruined a solid effort from Jadeveon Clowney and the Baltimore defense. Baltimore's defense allowed no points and only five first downs in the entire second half. Three turnovers sunk the Ravens. Today we are also going to take a look at the next crop of Gamecocks expected to hear their name called in the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL

Advertisement

Jadeveon Clowney- Baltimore Ravens: Clowney had two tackles and a sack. He also pressured Patrick Mahomes on several other plays, one of which resulted in a costly roughing the passer penalty. Clowney finished the postseason with four tackles and a sack. Javon Kinlaw- San Francisco 49ers: Kinlaw played 22 snaps on defense and five on special teams. He was credited with two tackles including one for a loss. Kinlaw will be playing in his first Super Bowl. Deebo Samuel- San Francisco 49ers: Deebo toughed it out with a shoulder injury yet was still productive with eight catches for 89 yards and three rushes for seven yards. Samuel was the 49ers leading receiver catching eight of his nine targets. Deebo will be making his second Super Bowl appearance.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Qcm8gQm93bGVyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v SnVzdGluTWFkdWJ1aWtlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKdXN0aW5N YWR1YnVpa2U8L2E+IPCfh7Pwn4esIHN0YXJ0cyB0aGUgc2FjayBhbmQgSmFk ZXZlb24gQ2xvd25leSBmaW5pc2hlcyBpdCDwn5KlPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VTUE5BZnJpY2E/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEVTUE5BZnJpY2E8L2E+PGJyPvCfk7I6IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZMb25EQVpOP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBORkxvbkRBWk48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by92UzA0QTBqckliIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdlMwNEEwanJJYjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBORkwgQWZyaWNhIChATkZMQWZyaWNhKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05GTEFmcmljYS9zdGF0dXMvMTc1MTczNjg1 OTQzNTE4NDI3MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI4LCAy MDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3JtZXIgR2FtZWNvY2sgSmFkZXZlb24gQ2xvd25leSB3aXRoIGEg UUIgSHVycnkhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Nsb3du ZWpkP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjbG93bmVqZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhMU3Z4ZGFxVmoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84 TFN2eGRhcVZqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdhbWVjb2Nrc19zd2FnIChAR2Ft ZWNvY2tzd2FnMjAxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dh bWVjb2Nrc3dhZzIwMS9zdGF0dXMvMTc1MTc1MzYxMDU0MTU1NTg0Nj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWRldmVvbiBDbG93bmV5IHJvdWdoaW5nIHRoZSBwYXNzZXIgb24g UGF0cmljayBNYWhvbWVzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nYWxGVE8z OTVCIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ2FsRlRPMzk1QjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBGaXJzdFNwb3J0eiBORkwgKEBGaXJzdFNwb3J0el9ORkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRmlyc3RTcG9ydHpfTkZML3N0YXR1cy8x NzUxNzM5MDk5MjczNDAwNzc1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVh cnkgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZWVibyBTYW11ZWwgTkZDIENoYW1waW9uc2hpcCBIaWdobGlnaHRz IPCfkqrwn4+8ITxicj48YnI+RXZlbiB0aG91Z2ggRGVlYm8gd2FzIGNsZWFy bHkgbm90IDEwMCUsICBoZSBoYWQgYSBtYXNzaXZlIGltcGFjdCBvbiB0aGUg Z2FtZSAmYW1wOyB3YXMgYSBrZXkgcGFydCBvZiB0aGUgb2ZmZW5zZS4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnLzQ5ZXJzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jNDllcnM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9GVFRCP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRlRUQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0RlZWJvP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRGVlYm88L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy80OWVyc3ZzTGlvbnM/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiM0OWVyc3ZzTGlvbnM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RVHNDS3hIVDE4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUVRzQ0t4SFQxODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDaHJpcyAtIE5GTCBD b250ZW50IChAY2hyaXNzYW50b3Nzc18pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vY2hyaXNzYW50b3Nzc18vc3RhdHVzLzE3NTE5NTQyMTY0OTM3 MzE4Njg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyOSwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZWVibyBTYW11ZWwgc2hhcmVzIHBvc3RnYW1lIG1vbWVudCB3aXRo IGhpcyBzb24g8J+rtiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOFY5dUR3eDN1 MyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhWOXVEd3gzdTM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg WWFob28gU3BvcnRzIChAWWFob29TcG9ydHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vWWFob29TcG9ydHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTE4MTY5Njk0MjU0 NjU1NTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyOSwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Future NFL Gamecocks

Xavier Legette and Spencer Rattler are more concerned with when their names get called as opposed to if. Legette and Rattler are both in Mobile for the Senior Bowl this week. Both could increase their stock with strong weeks. As it stands right now, most draft prognosticators have Legette being drafted in the second round and Rattler in the late third to early fourth round. Rattler is going to be watched particularly closely this week and could potentially play himself into the second round. There is a very good chance that a team falls in love with a 6'3 230lbs. WR that can run a sub 4.4 40. Legette could easily be a late first rounder as well, which would be fantastic for him because most teams picking late in the first round have established quarterbacks. There are two other members of the 2023 roster that have shot at hearing their name called. Corner Marcellas Dial was selected to play in the East/West Shrine Bowl Game. Dial is currently seeing projections from anywhere to the 6th round to being an undrafted free agent. Trey Knox is the other Gamecock I've seen included in some projections but he is likely to be undrafted unless he has an impressive pro day. The Shrine Bowl will played on February 1 and the Senior Bowl will kick on February 3. The NFL Scouting Combine will be held from February 26- March 4. I haven't seen an announcement on USC's Pro Day, but last year's was held on March 13.

The NBA

A.J. Lawson - Dallas Mavericks: A.J. appeared in two of the Mavericks' four games last week. He played a total of nine minutes going 2-5 from the field and 1-3 from three-point range. He also added two assists and a rebound. Lawson is averaging 4.2 points and 1.2 rebounds a game and shooting 46.5% from the field. GG Jackson - Memphis Grizzlies: GG played solid minutes of the bench in all four of the Grizzlies games last week scoring 7, 17, 5, and 18 points in the four contests. During the four-game stretch Jackson was 16-25 from the field and 7-13 from three-point range. He also added 13 rebounds in the four games. GG is averaging 14.4 minutes a night and is shooting 52% from the field and 50% from three. He is averaging 8.1 points and 2.6 rebounds a night. GG is the youngest player in the NBA.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HRyBKQUNLU09OIEFHQUlOPGJyPjxicj5IZeKAmXMgZ290IDExIGlu IHRoZSBmaXJzdCBoYWxmIG9mZiB0aGUgYmVuY2jwn5SlPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1FGSEdsbHBQc3IiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RRkhHbGxw UHNyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyeXNvbiAoQEJyeXNvbldyaWdodDMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJ5c29uV3JpZ2h0My9zdGF0 dXMvMTc1MDMzMTkwOTM5MTkyOTM0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K YW51YXJ5IDI1LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HRyBKYWNrc29uIHB1dHRpbmcgdGhlIGJhbGwgb24gdGhlIGZsb29y IGFuZCBmaW5pc2hpbmcgc3Ryb25n8J+SqvCfj74gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2tzSk1GVTQ1Um8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rc0pNRlU0NVJv PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyeXNvbiAoQEJyeXNvbldyaWdodDMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJ5c29uV3JpZ2h0My9zdGF0dXMv MTc0OTYwMjc3NDk0MDA3MDMxMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51 YXJ5IDIzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gcm9tIGRvd250b3duIPCfjq8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9fZ2dqYWNrc29uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBfZ2dq YWNrc29uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbUZiWGYwQUI0RSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21GYlhmMEFCNEU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmFs bHkgU3BvcnRzOiBHcml6emxpZXMgKEBHcml6ek9uQmFsbHkpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR3JpenpPbkJhbGx5L3N0YXR1cy8xNzUx NzMwNDU3MDk4NDk0MzM1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkg MjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=