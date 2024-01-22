Professional Gamecocks: Divisional Round and the NBA
And then there were three. After the Packers fell to the 49ers in absolute classic Saturday night, there are three ex-Gamecocks still playing football, Jadeveon Clowney, Deebo Samuel, and Javon Kinlaw. Sunday's Divisional Round matchups of the Lions vs. Bucs and Bills v. Chiefs didn’t feature any alumni of the garnet and black.
It wasn't all good news this weekend however. Deebo Samuel left the game on San Francisco's first offensive possession with a shoulder injury. You may recall that he missed two games with a shoulder injury earlier this season. It looked like he was on his way to a monster game as well. Jadeveon Clowney has proven all the doubters wrong. He has played like a first overall pick now that he is fully healthy.
NFL Divisional Round
Jadeveon Clowney - Baltimore Ravens: Clowney didn't fill up the stat sheet but he was constantly disrupting plays and getting into the Texans' backfield. He finished with two tackles on 34 defensive snaps. Both tackles came via belly-to-back suplexs on Texans' running backs. Clowney and the Ravens will host Kansas City at 3:00 pm Sunday.
Keisean Nixon - Green Bay Packers: Keisean showed why he is an All-Pro kick returner on Saturday night in a losing effort. He returned two kicks for 97 yards including a 73-yard return in the second half. Nixon fumbled on the end of the 73-yard return but it was recovered by the Packers. On defense he recorded five tackles. Nixon finished the 2024 postseason with 18 tackles, a sack, two defended passes, and two kick returns for 97 yards.
Kingsley Enagbare- Green Bay Packers: Enagbare was injured in the Packers opening round win over Dallas. He was going to miss the remainder of the playoffs with a likely torn ACL. He finished the 2024 playoff run with one tackle and two QB hits.
Javon Kinlaw- San Francisco 49ers: Kinlaw played 20 snaps on defense and recorded three tackles with one coming for a loss of yards. He also had a QB hit.
Deebo Samuel- San Francisco 49ers: Deebo's potential big night was derailed with a shoulder injury that cut his night short after only nine offensive snaps. Samuel returned the opening kickoff for 21 yards and then caught his two targets for 24 yards. Deebo's status for next week's NFC Championship Game against Detroit is yet to be determined. The NFC Championship Game will be hosted by the 49ers at 6:30 Sunday evening.
It was a quieter week around the Association for A.J. Lawson and GG Jackson.
A.J. Lawson - Dallas Mavericks: A.J. and the Mavericks have played one game since our last update. Dallas had a game postponed last week against the Golden State after the Warriors had an assistant coach die unexpectedly. In the single game played, Lawson played five minutes and converted his only field goal attempt. On the season Lawson is averaging 4.4 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 47% from the field.
GG Jackson - Memphis Grizzlies: GG also cooled off this week after his two 20-point outbursts last week. He still had a solid week despite Memphis losing two-in-a-row. Jackson scored a combined 11 points in 29 minutes of action. Ten of those points came in a losing effort against the Bulls last night. Jackson also grabbed four boards in those 29 minutes. GG hit both of his 3-point attempts against the Bulls. GG is averaging 6.6 points and shooting 47.8% from long range on the season along with 2.4 rebounds a night.