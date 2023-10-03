News More News
Professional Gamecocks: Loaded Edition NFL, MLB, and WNBA

D.J. Wonnum
D.J. Wonnum (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Stephen Anderson
Staff Writer
@GCScoopStephen

It has been a busy few weeks for Gamecocks in the professional ranks. In the NFL, two defenders recorded career firsts on Sunday. On the hardwood, two former Gamecocks will begin play for a championship and last year's SEC POY added more hardware to her trophy case. On the diamond, three ex-Gamecocks will begin their pursuit of a World Series appearance this week. We've got final stats from the WNBA and MLB below along with Gamecock-related stats for Week 4 in the NFL.

A few news and notes from around the NFL first. Shi Smith, who was let go by the Panthers in the preseason, has signed a practice squad deal with the Tennessee Titans. Darius Rush was also signed to the Chiefs' practice squad after being released by the same organization a few weeks prior. Smith and Rush join Kevin Harris (New England) and Chris Lammons (Indianapolis) on practice squads throughout the league. Zack Bailey was signed from the Chargers practice squad to the active roster, however, he was inactive this week. Rashad Fenton and Dennis Daley remain on the Cardinals' IR and Jaycee Horn, who is expected to be out for some time, remains on the Panthers' IR. Nick Muse (Vikings) and Jovaughn Gwyn (Falcons) have yet to make their NFL debuts this season as they have been inactive for every game this season to this point.

Full stats and highlights from across professional sports are below:

Jadeveon Clowney - Baltimore Ravens: In week 4, Clowney collected two tackles with one coming for a loss. For the season, he has ten tackles, 1.5 sacks and one pass defended.

Cam Smith - Miami Dolphins: Smith was active this week. He has played exclusively on special teams logging 15 snaps. He has yet to play a defensive snap this season.

Nate Adkins - Denver Broncos: Adkins had his multi-catch game hauling in both of his targets for eight yards. He has three catches for 19 yards on the season.

Stephon Gilmore - Dallas Cowboys: Gilmore currently has a Pro Football Focus (PFF), grade of 69.4. Gilmore had two tackles in Week 4. On the season he has 14 tackles, four passed defended and an interception.

Rico Dowdle - Dallas Cowboys: Rico had three carries for nine yards and caught one pass for eight yards. On the season he has 20 carries for 80 yards and five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. Dowdle left Sunday's game with a hip contusion and is questionable for Week 5.

Jalen Brooks - Dallas Cowboys: Brooks was inactive for week 4. He debuted in week 2 and did not record a stat in his debut but he did 15 snaps on offense and 17 on special teams.

Israel Mukuamu - Dallas Cowboys: Izzy was inactive for week 4. He has a recovered fumble on the season.

Keisean Nixon - Green Bay Packers: Keisean had two tackles and returned five kicks for 116 yards. He also returned one punt for 34 yards. He has 15 tackles on the season.

Kingsley Enagbare - Green Bay Packers: Kingsley finished with five tackles and a QB hit. He has 14 tackles on the season.

Zacch Pickens - Chicago Bears: Pickens recorded his first half sack of his career. He played only nine snaps on defense. He has five tackles on the season.

D.J. Wonnum - Minnesota Vikings: D.J. had the biggest game of his career against the hapless Carolina Panthers. He had six tackles, a sack, a defended pass, two QB hits, and most importantly he returned a fumble 51 yards for his first career touchdown. He has 15 tackles on the season, a sack, a pass defended and a defensive touchdown.

Hayden Hurst - Carolina Panthers: Hurst caught one pass on three targets for seven yards. On the season he has ten catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Adam Prentice - New Orleans Saints: Prentice carried one time for five yards. Adam also caught one pass for five yards. He did however fumble one of his two touches. He has one special teams tackle on the season and five yards rushing and five yards receiving on one catch.

Ernest Jones - LA Rams: Jones just keeps on tackling. He once again led the Rams with ten total tackles and a sack. He leads the Rams with 38 tackles on the season and he has one sack.

Javon Kinlaw - San Francisco 49ers: Kinlaw recorded one tackle. He has three tackles and a pass defended on the season.

Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers: Deebo was nursing bruised ribs and was used primarily as a decoy despite playing 48 snaps. He had three rushes for six yards and was not targeted in the passing game. Deebo has 17 catches for 247 yards and a score and 11 carries for 52 yards a score on the season.

The Show

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees. The Yankees’ season is over. Schmidt finished the season with a 9-9 record and a 4.64 ERA in 32 starts. He struck out 149 in 159 innings and had a WHIP of 1.35. 2023 was Schmidt’s first full season as a starter.

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks. Walker had another strong season with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs while hitting a .258, but he went cold at the dish during the last few weeks of the regular season. He did set a career-high for RBIs in a season. Arizona won the last wildcard spot and will head to Milwaukee for the best of three NL WC Series.

Jordan Montgomery - Texas Rangers. Montgomery pitched well in his last four outings only giving up two earned runs in 27 innings of work. During that stretch, he went 2-0 with 22 strikeouts to only five walks. On the season Monty finished 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188.2 innings pitched. Texas let the Astros swoop in to win the AL West on the last weekend of the season, the Rangers will head to Tampa to open the best of 3 AL WC Series. Montgomery is getting the ball in game one.

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays. Merrifield went cold the last month of the season but still had a solid year. On the season, the Blue Jays' All-Star hit .272 with 11 home runs and 67 RBIs. He also stole 27 bases. Toronto captured the third wildcard spot in AL and will face the Twins in the best-of-3 AL WC Series.

Jonah Bride - Oakland A's. Jonah spent the last several weeks of the season in Triple-A. He finished the '23 season with a .170 average with no homers and seven RBIs in 88 at-bats.

Carmen Mlodzinski - Pittsburgh Pirates. Mlodzinski had a strong rookie year for Pittsburgh. He finished 3-3 with a 2.25 ERA and a save. Carmen struck out 34 hitters in 36 innings pitched. He had a WHIP of 1.27 in 35 appearances out of the bullpen.

T.J. Hopkins - Cincinnati Reds. Hopkins spent the last month of the season in Triple-A. T.J. hit .171 on the season with an RBI and a stolen base. The Reds just missed the playoffs.

Cody Morris- Cleveland Guardians. Morris also spent the last month of the season in Triple-A. While in the majors, Morris had a 6.75 ERA in six appearances with no win/loss record. He struck nine in 8.0 innings of work and had a WHIP of 2.00.

WNBA

Aliyah Boston - Indiana Fever. Boston had one of the best rookie seasons in league history and to no surprise, she was voted as the league’s unanimous Rookie of the Year. Boston leads the league in field goal percentage (57.8%) and is the franchise leader in rebounds for a season. She averaged 31 minutes a night with 14.5 points, 8.4 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

Victaria Saxton - Indiana Fever. Saxton beat the odds and made the Fever's team. She played in 15 games. Saxton averaged 1.3 ppg, 0.7 rpg in her brief playing time.

Zia Cooke - LA Sparks. Cooke played 39 games this season mostly in a reserve role. She averaged 4.8 points per game and shot 81% from the free throw line.

Destanni Henderson - Henderson played well in her brief stints and should get another opportunity next season. In 15 games with Phoenix and Los Angeles, she posted: 3.8 ppg, 1.8 apg. She's in Europe playing now.

Tiffany Mitchell - Minnesota Lynx. Mitchell finished her seventh WNBA season with a playoff berth. She had a solid year averaging 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists a night. The Lynx were defeated by the Sun in three games. Tiffany averaged 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in the playoffs.

Tyasha Harris - Connecticut Sun. Harris was the Sun's sharpshooter off the bench shooting 46% from three. Harris' numbers on the year were a solid 5.8 ppg, 1.7 apg, 0.9 rpg. The Sun were knocked out by the Liberty in the semifinals. In seven playoff games this season Harris averaged 9.3 points and 2.4 assists and shot 54.2% from three. She also hit 80% of her foul shots.

Laeticia Amihere - Atlanta Dream. Amihere appeared in 21 games in her rookie season averaging seven minutes a game with 2.7 points and a rebound a game. She appeared in one of the Dream’s playoff games this season but did not record a stat.

Allisha Gray - Atlanta Dream. Outside of Boston and Wilson, Gray had the best season of all of Dawn's former birdies. Gray was an All-Star this season along with Boston and Wilson. Gray averaged 17.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.1 spg. The Dream were swept in the first round of the playoffs but Gray averaged 20 points, 7 boards, and 4 assists in the two losses.

A'ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces. A'ja made a strong case to retain her MVP crown but she finished third in the voting. During the regular season, A’ja averaged 22.8 points, 9.5 boards, 1.4 steals, and 2.2 blocks. She also shot 81% from the charity stripe. Wilson appears to have taken MVP snub personally in the postseason. In the Aces five games, all wins, Wilson is averaging 25.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals a night. The Aces will play the Liberty in the WNBA Finals.

Alaina Coates - Las Vegas Aces. Coates appeared in 10 games for the Aces and two for Phoenix during 2023. She averaged .9 points, .8 rebounds, .3 steals a night. Alaina has appeared in three of the Aces’ playoff games averaging 2.3 minutes an appearance and .7 points and 1.3 rebounds a night.

